7 Valentine treats to try in Suffolk - from pink hot chocolate to the M&S Love Sausage
PUBLISHED: 18:26 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 06 February 2020
Archant
Love is in the air... and sweet and savoury treats with a Valentine's flavour are in shops and cafes in Suffolk.
From sweets and cakes to drinks, chocolate hearts and even "Love Sausages", there should be something to melt every heart.
Costa Ruby Hot Chocolate
The popular coffee shop chain, which has many branches across Suffolk, has come up with a new Ruby Hot Chocolate, which is perfect for Valentine's Day. It is infused with sweet berry flavours and topped off with a swirl of cream and red shimmer chocolate curls. It has already met with an enthusiastic reception on social media, with one Twitter user saying: "Not sure this Costa hot chocolate could be any more pink... It's lovely though!"
Caffe Nero Vegan Raspberry Croissant
Rival high street coffee shop Caffe Nero has also chosen a pink theme for its latest offering, a vegan raspberry croissant, carrying on the Veganuary vibe into February.
While it obviously doesn't contain butter, the tempting pastry does contain raspberry jam and it is also finished off with a raspberry sugar glaze.
Patisserie Valerie Raspberry Bombe
This strictly time-limited seasonal cake is on the Valentine's menu at the patisserie chain, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester. The all-butter chocolate tartlet boasts a dark chocolate raspberry ganache filling and is finished with a shimmery red glaze and raspberry pieces. The Bombe is only available until February 16.
The Willows Suffolk treat boxes
Caterer The Willows Suffolk is offering lovely local Valentine's Day treat boxes for collection or delivery in Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe, but you need to order by February 9. You'll get 3 giant love heart jammie dodgers and three heart-shaped chocolate brownies for £10.
Pump Street Bakery's heart lollies
The bakery in Orford has also launched a selection of lovable Valentine's treats, including heart lollies made from creamy Madagascar milk 58% chocolate, which are wrapped in burgundy foil, for £3.50 each. It is offering various Valentine's gift boxes, with prices varying.
Marks & Spencer Love Button
This year's Valentine offerings from Marks & Spencer include the Love Button, a giant hand-decorated heart made from both dark and milk chocolate, with raspberry pieces, priced at £5.
... and Love Sausage
The store will also be bringing back its cheeky heart-shaped Love Sausage, which will be available in its stores from Friday, priced at £6.
Last year, the sausage, which is infused with truffles, sold out in minutes, so this year the store is also launching a Give a Little Love twin-pack of smaller sausages for £5.