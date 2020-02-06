E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

7 Valentine treats to try in Suffolk - from pink hot chocolate to the M&S Love Sausage

PUBLISHED: 18:26 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:27 06 February 2020

A Valentine's chocolate treat in Marks & Spencer Picture: JUDY RIMMER

A Valentine's chocolate treat in Marks & Spencer Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

Love is in the air... and sweet and savoury treats with a Valentine's flavour are in shops and cafes in Suffolk.

Ruby Cocoa hot chocolate is the latest delight at Costa Picture: JUDY RIMMERRuby Cocoa hot chocolate is the latest delight at Costa Picture: JUDY RIMMER

From sweets and cakes to drinks, chocolate hearts and even "Love Sausages", there should be something to melt every heart.

Costa Ruby Hot Chocolate

A Valentine-themed croissant at Caffe Nero Picture: JUDY RIMMERA Valentine-themed croissant at Caffe Nero Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The popular coffee shop chain, which has many branches across Suffolk, has come up with a new Ruby Hot Chocolate, which is perfect for Valentine's Day. It is infused with sweet berry flavours and topped off with a swirl of cream and red shimmer chocolate curls. It has already met with an enthusiastic reception on social media, with one Twitter user saying: "Not sure this Costa hot chocolate could be any more pink... It's lovely though!"

Caffe Nero Vegan Raspberry Croissant

New desserts coming soon to Patisserie Valerie Picture: JUDY RIMMERNew desserts coming soon to Patisserie Valerie Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Rival high street coffee shop Caffe Nero has also chosen a pink theme for its latest offering, a vegan raspberry croissant, carrying on the Veganuary vibe into February.

While it obviously doesn't contain butter, the tempting pastry does contain raspberry jam and it is also finished off with a raspberry sugar glaze.

Patisserie Valerie Raspberry Bombe

This strictly time-limited seasonal cake is on the Valentine's menu at the patisserie chain, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester. The all-butter chocolate tartlet boasts a dark chocolate raspberry ganache filling and is finished with a shimmery red glaze and raspberry pieces. The Bombe is only available until February 16.

The Willows Suffolk treat boxes

Caterer The Willows Suffolk is offering lovely local Valentine's Day treat boxes for collection or delivery in Ipswich, Woodbridge and Felixstowe, but you need to order by February 9. You'll get 3 giant love heart jammie dodgers and three heart-shaped chocolate brownies for £10.

Pump Street Bakery's heart lollies

The bakery in Orford has also launched a selection of lovable Valentine's treats, including heart lollies made from creamy Madagascar milk 58% chocolate, which are wrapped in burgundy foil, for £3.50 each. It is offering various Valentine's gift boxes, with prices varying.

Marks & Spencer Love Button

This year's Valentine offerings from Marks & Spencer include the Love Button, a giant hand-decorated heart made from both dark and milk chocolate, with raspberry pieces, priced at £5.

... and Love Sausage

The store will also be bringing back its cheeky heart-shaped Love Sausage, which will be available in its stores from Friday, priced at £6.

Last year, the sausage, which is infused with truffles, sold out in minutes, so this year the store is also launching a Give a Little Love twin-pack of smaller sausages for £5.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic clears after delays past Orwell Bridge from Copdock interchange breakdown

A broken down van has partially blocked lane one of the southbound A12 carriageway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Extinction Rebellion takes “coffin” to council to highlight Ipswich pollution

Members of XR Suffolk Sunrise delivered a child-size coffin to the Borough Council with 63 masks representing the number of pollution related deaths in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

Police have closed the A140 whilst they deal with the collision between a lorry and a car. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Road blocked after 3 vehicle collision involving BMW

The junction of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane is blocked after a crash involving three vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in serious condition after fall in Norwich Road

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24