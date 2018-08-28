From Peaky Blinders to Bake off - here is what Suffolk is looking forward to

TV lovers are in for a treat this year with the return of so many great shows including Games of Thrones, Line of Duty, and Stranger Things. But what is top of your priority list?

Your remote control is bound to be working over-time this year with an endless list of dramas, comedies and thrillers to watch.

Our TV editor Stacia Briggs compiled a guide of 19 exciting TV shows to put on your watch list for 2019. Which you can read here.

We asked social media users their bucket list of TV programmes for the next 12 months.

Here are the most popular suggestions.

Stranger Things

It is no surprise that this thrilling show found itself on readers must watch list. The tale follows a group of school children who discover an alternative world called the Upside Down. The series which is set in 1984 is due to be back on our screen on July 4 2019. To refresh your memory season two finished with Eleven finally being reunited with Mike, Dustin and Lucas. We then saw the gross looking Demodogs, the death of Bob, the burning of the pumpkin patch, and Eleven closing the gate to the otherworld. But will that be enough to fix things and save them from the crooked Hawkins lab?

Peaky Blinders

With season four ending with a bang and the Shelby family more powerful than ever remote control hoggers will be desperate to see what is in store for everyone’s favourite criminals. The show finale finished with the Shelby clang defeating their nemesis Vicente Changretta in a violent fight and not to forget with our main man Tommy Shelby becoming the Labour MP for Birmingham South. An exact return date is still pending so keep your eyes peeled.

Black Mirror

The next sequel of one of the most suspenseful shows on Netflix will return in 2019. Season five is expected to have a mix of Black Mirror’s trademark nihilistic tone but also have some slightly lighter episodes. It is thought that American singer Miley Cyrus will feature in some of the new episodes.

Line of Duty

The impressive Unit AC-12 are set to be back on our screens around April time to expose some more corrupt members of the police force. Star Martin Compston who plays DS Steve Arnott, has described the script for series five as immense. Are you able to crack the case before AC-12 does? Last season we were hooked on the jaw-dropping plot involving Roz Huntley who captured a suspected serial killer which resulted in death. The tale follows her to see how she covers up what happened that night. The twists and the turns keep you on the edge of your seat.

Games of Thrones

Get your tissues at the ready as one of the most talked about TV series will come to an end in 2019. Game of Thrones will release its eighth season on April 14. Each episode is believed to have cost more than $15 million to create so it is safe to say it is going to be epic. The plot of the last series has been kept quite hush-hush so fans will just gave to wait until April.

The Great British Bake Off

This show is bound to make you hungry and wish you had prepared with snacks before tuning in. If you are one of the few people who haven’t tuned in for an episode the GBBO is the ultimate baking battle between passionate amateur baking fans. Each week they are set new challenges and face being booted out of the competition. The challenges included the ‘signature bake’, the ‘showstopper bake’, and the ‘technical bake’. Watch the highs and the lows of the competitors as they all work towards being crowned the UK’s Best Amateur Baker.