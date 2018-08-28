Boxer Tyson Fury to visit Ipswich

Tyson Fury is making a special appearance in Ipswich next year. Picture: LIONEL HAHN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to meet fans on a visit to Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Corn Exchange will host the special evening with the star on Sunday, February 23 next year, where he will meet fans, pose for photographs and share stories from his remarkable career.

After 30 months out of the ring, Fury made his comeback this summer when his opponent Sefer Seferi pulled out in the fourth round.

Born in Manchester into an Irish traveller family, Fury became the undisputed champion of the world in 2015 after dethroning the then King of the Ring Wladimir Klitschko.

He made his long-awaited comeback earlier this year when he fought for the first time since 2015 after having nearly three years out due to personal issues.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “This will be an unforgettable evening in the company of one of the best known names in the sport. Tyson Fury is entertaining in and out of the ring and has a great story to tell. Come and share it all with the man who comes to Ipswich after his sensational and controversial fight with Deontay Wilder.”

The professional boxer will spend the evening in February talking about his rollercoaster career and how he plans to show the boxing world that he is still one of the best around.

VIP tickets which will include a professional photograph alongside Fury to be taken home, an exclusive signed glove by Tyson himself and an event ticket are already sold out – but there are still more options available.

For £63, fans can get a professional photograph alongside Fury and an event ticket.

Alternatively an event ticket alone costs £33.

Tickets are available here.