UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

23 January, 2019 - 12:06
Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

UK Running Events

The UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is on its way to Ipswich and promises to be bigger and bouncier than ever.

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Inflatable 5k is coming to Trinity Park in Ipswich on September 7 and boasts 15 giant obstacles to tackle, including the Leap of Faith with a daunting three metre drop, 30 metre long Temple of Doom and hurdles.

There are also new obstacles for 2019 which are The Vortex, The Web, The Mangle, The Growler and The Sling Shot.

The event runs in waves from 8.45am, with the last at 12pm, and in the afternoon there will also be a zombie survival run if you’re brave enough.

The zombie run takes place from 1pm to 3pm in waves and is on the same course but you must also avoid ‘swarms of bloodthirsty zombies’.

Inflatable 5k zombie run Credit: UK Running Events

The event is open to all ages and abilities but children need to be 1.3 metres or taller and enter with a paying adult.

A spokesman for Inflatable 5k said: “The UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle is heading for Ipswich and this time it’s even more incredible.

“We now have 15 gigantic obstacles, making this the biggest Inflatable 5k obstacle event ever created.

“Bring your friends and family and come tackle our exciting brand new obstacles in 2019!”

If you’re feeling fit, then you can upgrade your run to a 10k or 15k with extra laps.

You can purchase tickets on the UK Running Events website which start at £29.95.

If you can’t make the Ipswich the Inflatable 5k event is also coming to the Norfolk Showground on October 19.

