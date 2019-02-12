Choose from 60 rums and 60 gins at Ipswich’s first Gin and Rum Festival

The UK's largest Gin and Rum Festival is coming to Ipswich for two days

Spirit fans are in for a treat as the UK’s largest gin and rum festival is set to stop off for two days in Ipswich.

The largest touring Gin and Rum Festival is coming to town for the first time with more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums.

The event will be held at Ipswich Corn Exchange on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.

Bobby Nauna, who founded the festival, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival.

“We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 towns and cities. It is a great pleasure to bring the festival to the Corn Exchange, along with 30 other cities across the UK in 2019.”

Sessions will run from 6.30-11pm on Friday and 12.30-5pm or 6.30-11pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £12 per person and include a Copa glass, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and a Gin and Rum Bible featuring all drinks available.

Tickets are available online.