Storm Gareth won’t rain on Elmer’s Parade

The Elmer sculptures, set for the Ipswich trail this summer, are currently being designed Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Two artists who have designed weather-related Elmer sculptures for the Ipswich trail this summer want to brighten your day by showing you a sneak peek of their work.

A glimpse of the Umbrelliphant design Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE A glimpse of the Umbrelliphant design Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

As Storm Gareth batters Suffolk, the designs of two elephants set to make a splash at this year’s Elmer’s Big Parade art trail have been revealed due to their rainy day theme.

Umbrelliphant and Wellie-phant are the latest additions to join the elephant-themed trail.

The Umbrelliphant, which took 20 hours to paint, is the 50th sculpture talented Jenny Leonard has worked on.

Jenny, who has been an artist for 15 years, said: “It is brilliant, I love being involved with these trails.

A glimpse of the Wellie phant design Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE A glimpse of the Wellie phant design Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

“It is a great way for your work to get seen by the public and it raises money for charity so it is all really exciting.”

The London-based artist also took part in the 2016 Pigs Gone Wild trail around Ipswich.

Her design, inspired by The Simpsons Movie, was of Spider Pig.

But this time Jenny’s creative juices flowed in a different direction.

She added: “I was inspired by the shape of the elephant’s bum and back and thought to put an umbrella there would look good.

“I just worked with the structure and bright colours.”

The colourful elephant has been sponsored by cocktail bar and restaurant Aurora, on Ipswich Waterfront.

Helen Smith, who has been an artist for 30 years, has taken a more traditional route with her design.

Wellie-phant, which took more than 50 hours to paint, depicts a spectacular Elmer in Wellington boots.

Helen said: “In the story, Elmer tries to fit in and paints himself grey – but then as it rains his true colours are revealed, so I thought by giving him wellies it would tie in with that.

“It will be great to see them out there – and it will be great to see what the other artists have done, as it has all been quite top secret.”

However, Wellie-phant isn’t the only Elmer the artist has been working on.

She added: “I am now half way through my second Elmer – which is called Forget Me Not.

“It was great to be picked to do two, I sent in two almost as a back up plan thinking they wouldn’t both get picked.

“I just thought by sending in more than one it would up my chances, so it was very nice to have them both selected.”

Wellie-phant is sponsored by Ashtons Legal, and Forget Me Not is being sponsored by Boots.

Helen also designed a giraffe for the Colchester trail, plus two dragons and a hare for Norwich.

The 50 Elmer sculptures will stomp their way to the streets of Ipswich in June.

