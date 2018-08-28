Chorale’s first concert of the season

Stowmarket Chorale Credit: Stowmarket Chorale Archant

The Stowmarket Chorale are busy rehearsing for their first concert of the year which is taking place at the town’s United Reformed Church.

They are performing Brahms’ Ein Deutsches Requiem under the musical direction of Tom Appleton on Saturday, March 30, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 with students and children free and can be purchased online at stowmarketchorale.org.uk or on the door.

The group, which was originally formed in 1901, has recently welcomed new singers and begun the new year with rehearsals for the requiem which take place every Wednesday evening.

They usually give three concerts a year and have Terry Waite as their President.

Mr Appleton is a conductor, singer, educator, workshop leader and presenter who lives in Bury St Edmunds.

He has worked all over the world with choirs, orchestras and individuals as diverse as the Monteverdi Choir, the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain, the London Symphony Orchestra, the European Union Chamber Orchestra, the Gabrielli Consort, Dame Emma Kirkby and Ray Davies.