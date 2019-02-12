Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 14:51 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 13 February 2019

Fine Art MA students in the Waterfront Gallery for their TBC exhibition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fine Art MA students in the Waterfront Gallery for their TBC exhibition Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Four art students have collaborated in their penultimate exhibition, bringing together moving imagery, installation pieces and live performance.

Students from the fine art MA course at University of Suffolk unveiled their exhibition ‘TBC’at The Waterfront Gallery, in Ipswich on February 6 and it runs until February 19,

Wendy Buck, Jamie Limond, Trudy Read and Neil Salter are the artists in question. Studying in their final year of their MA, they aim to progress and develop their work further from the success of their current exhibition.

As part of their exhibition there was a live performance today of PhantasmAletheia - a collaborative piece based on dreams and truth by Trudy Read and Jamie Limond - and it will be repeated with another on February 16.

The exhibition also includes a study into the issues of family feuds from Neil Salter, and an exploration into how materials have elements of performance by Wendy Buck.

