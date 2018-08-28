Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

PUBLISHED: 13:50 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:50 29 November 2018

Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Viagogo, which allows fans to sell tickets on at higher-than-face-value prices, has had a landmark court order placed against them by the Competition Markets Authority (CMA).

The court order is believed to include a requirement that the ticket re-seller refunds claims made by any disappointed customers since January 2016.

If you were affected the company should be in contact to arrange a refund.

Many Ed Sheeran fans were left out of pocket after buying tickets through the company.

Back in May those attending the Suffolk pop star’s Manchester concert with tickets purchased through Viagogo were denied entry but given the opportunity to buy new face-value tickets instead,

The fans had to pay an additional £80 for their new tickets and were advised to contact Viagogo to claim a refund for their resold tickets.

The singer has publicly said he want to protect fans and stop them being charged extortionate prices for tickets.

Read more: Suffolk’s Ed Sheeran insists the only people losing out in war against secondary ticket sales are touts

Ticket touts are currently selling tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich Chantry park gig for nine times their original price but buyers are being warned not to part with their cash.

A statement on the singer’s website reads: “Any Ed Sheeran ticket offered for resale elsewhere, either on or offline (including Viagogo or any other unauthorised source including all secondary ticket retail websites), will result in the entire original booking being cancelled.

“The original purchaser and their party will be refused admission and any other purchases they hold will also be cancelled.”

His Ipswich gigs are paperless meaning no physical tickets will be issued, instead ticket holders will need to present the card they used to purchase the ticket to enter.

Read more: Fans warned not to use reselling sites to secure Ed Sheeran tickets

As part of the ruling, Viagogo will be expected to pay for a third party to monitor sales and from January 17, 2019, it will have to make changes such as informing customers if there are ticket restrictions that mean they could be refused entry and identifying when sellers are professional touts.

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Most read

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide