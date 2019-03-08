WATCH: Beginners in a whirl as they try German Wheel gymnastics
PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 September 2019
Archant
Beginners whirled round like experts within hours at a German Wheel gymnastics workshop in Kesgrave.
People from around the country headed to Kesgrave Sports Centre over the weekend to take a spin - and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
The weekend workshops were run by the Torwood Wheelers, based at the centre, which is the only German Wheel club in the UK. Club coach James Gardiner and club secretary Anna Gardiner organised the event.
Anna said: "Some people are beginners, and others have done it a couple of times before.
"The good thing about German Wheel is that a complete beginner can start and you can get quite advanced within a few hours."
The club holds two special taster weekends each year, giving beginners the chance to learn the basics and see live performances by club members.
German Wheel (Rhoenrad) was developed in Germany, as its name suggests, and involves gymnasts doing exercises in a large double wheel.
Club president John Colles said the event had gone really well, "We had people taking part aged from 14 right up to in their 60s. Everyone went home happy."
If you would like to try German Wheel, you are welcome to join in one of the weekly sessions at Kesgrave Sports Centre, held every Thursday from 6-8pm, with a charge of £7.50. For more details of the club, visit the Torwood Wheelers page on Facebook, @wheeluk.