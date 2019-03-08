E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Beginners in a whirl as they try German Wheel gymnastics

PUBLISHED: 17:48 29 September 2019

Gymnasts from all over the country took part in the German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Gymnasts from all over the country took part in the German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Beginners whirled round like experts within hours at a German Wheel gymnastics workshop in Kesgrave.

Gymnasts from all over the country headed to Kesgrave for a German Wheel workshop. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAGymnasts from all over the country headed to Kesgrave for a German Wheel workshop. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

People from around the country headed to Kesgrave Sports Centre over the weekend to take a spin - and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The weekend workshops were run by the Torwood Wheelers, based at the centre, which is the only German Wheel club in the UK. Club coach James Gardiner and club secretary Anna Gardiner organised the event.

Gymnasts taking part in the German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAGymnasts taking part in the German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Anna said: "Some people are beginners, and others have done it a couple of times before.

"The good thing about German Wheel is that a complete beginner can start and you can get quite advanced within a few hours."

The German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave attracted people, from across the country. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAThe German Wheel workshop in Kesgrave attracted people, from across the country. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

The club holds two special taster weekends each year, giving beginners the chance to learn the basics and see live performances by club members.

German Wheel (Rhoenrad) was developed in Germany, as its name suggests, and involves gymnasts doing exercises in a large double wheel.

One of the people taking part in the German Wheel gymnastics workshop. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAOne of the people taking part in the German Wheel gymnastics workshop. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Club president John Colles said the event had gone really well, "We had people taking part aged from 14 right up to in their 60s. Everyone went home happy."

If you would like to try German Wheel, you are welcome to join in one of the weekly sessions at Kesgrave Sports Centre, held every Thursday from 6-8pm, with a charge of £7.50. For more details of the club, visit the Torwood Wheelers page on Facebook, @wheeluk.

