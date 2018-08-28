Put on your detective hat for a Peaky Blinders themed mystery event

CluedUpp's latest murder mystery game is coming to Norwich. Photo: CluedUpp CluedUpp

This is your chance to become Sherlock Holmes for the day as you take part in a giant detective adventure across town.

Fancy dress is encouraged Picture: CLUEDDUP Fancy dress is encouraged Picture: CLUEDDUP

The event, which is run by CluedUpp, is described as a cross between Pokemon-Go and the murder mystery board game Cluedo.

The outdoor detective experience is taking place in Colchester on March 9 and Bury St Edmunds on March 30.

Players will need to hunt all over town solving clues, eliminating suspects and locating virtual witnesses to solve the mystery.

The game will be run from the CluedUpp’s phone app and follows the storyline ‘Sneaky Finders’, which is inspired by the BBC hit Peaky Blinders.

To take part in the adventure you must be in a team of two to six people and have access to a smartphone.

Children under the age of 16 play for free and do not count within team numbers. It is £36 for each team to take part.

The virtual game can take between one and four hours to complete, depending on how good the detective work is. The average team takes 2hrs, 20mins.

Players are encouraged to wear 1920s-inspired fancy dress and a trophy will be awarded to the best dressed.

To book tickets and to read more, click here for Colchester and here for Bury St Edmunds.