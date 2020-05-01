Video

Hit West End show coming to Ipswich in 2021

Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Company in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Sara Barielles’ Waitress has stormed London and New York, and is set to go live in Suffolk next year with tickets on sale from May 2020.

Waitress: the Musical, one of the big hits of the West End during the past year, is going out on tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Written by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the London and Broadway shows starred ‘Smash’ TV actress Katherine McPhee before the show’s composer Sara Bareilles took over the role until lockdown ended the show’s West End run.

The UK tour, which has yet to be cast, is heading out on the road next spring and is coming to the Ipswich Regent from May 17- 22 2021.

The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written by Adrienne Shelly. It tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. Jim Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance for a better life.

With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress is a show which has a large, loyal fan base with British fans flying over to Broadway to see the show before its London opening in 2019.

Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team – composer Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Tony award-winner Diane Paulus – the show gained overwhelming critical acclaim when in arrived in London. Reviews included such praise as ‘one of the best scores in years’, ‘warm, witty, wise and hilarious’ ‘joyously life-affirming celebration of love and friendship’, ‘ a musical comedy made from the finest ingredients’ and ‘Waitress is the real deal’.

The show was up for two Olivier awards: Best New Musical and Best Original Score before this year’s awards were cancelled because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

As Waitress has some adult content and deals with adult themes discretion is advised for parents bringing children under age 13.

Tickets for Waitress: The Musical go on sale on Friday May 1 2020 at 10am. Tickets from £15. Group discounts are available Mon-Thu, please contact the box office for more information.