E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Hit West End show coming to Ipswich in 2021

PUBLISHED: 12:11 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 30 April 2020

Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Company in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Company in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Photo: Jeremy Daniel (Instagram @JeremyDanielPhoto)

Sara Barielles’ Waitress has stormed London and New York, and is set to go live in Suffolk next year with tickets on sale from May 2020.

David Socolar as Dr. Pomatter and Bailey McCall as Jenna in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy DanielDavid Socolar as Dr. Pomatter and Bailey McCall as Jenna in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel

Waitress: the Musical, one of the big hits of the West End during the past year, is going out on tour and is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Written by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the London and Broadway shows starred ‘Smash’ TV actress Katherine McPhee before the show’s composer Sara Bareilles took over the role until lockdown ended the show’s West End run.

The UK tour, which has yet to be cast, is heading out on the road next spring and is coming to the Ipswich Regent from May 17- 22 2021.

The musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written by Adrienne Shelly. It tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. Jim Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance for a better life.

With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress is a show which has a large, loyal fan base with British fans flying over to Broadway to see the show before its London opening in 2019.

Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team – composer Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Tony award-winner Diane Paulus – the show gained overwhelming critical acclaim when in arrived in London. Reviews included such praise as ‘one of the best scores in years’, ‘warm, witty, wise and hilarious’ ‘joyously life-affirming celebration of love and friendship’, ‘ a musical comedy made from the finest ingredients’ and ‘Waitress is the real deal’.

The show was up for two Olivier awards: Best New Musical and Best Original Score before this year’s awards were cancelled because of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Bailey McCall as Jenna in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy DanielBailey McCall as Jenna in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel

As Waitress has some adult content and deals with adult themes discretion is advised for parents bringing children under age 13.

Tickets for Waitress: The Musical go on sale on Friday May 1 2020 at 10am. Tickets from £15. Group discounts are available Mon-Thu, please contact the box office for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Most Read

Tavis killer has jail term cut FIVE years on appeal

Kyreis Davies has had his sentence for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens reduced following an appeal Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by man who tried to lure her with puppies outside Tesco

The teenager was sexually assaulted outside Tesco Express, in Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three men arrested after break in at GP surgery

Medication and cash were stolen in the burglary at the Barham and Claydon surgery. Picture: BARHAM AND CLAYDON SURGERY

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man charged in connection with theft and burglary in Ipswich

A man appeared in court yesterday after being charged in connection with a theft and a burglary Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Michael Palin launches celebrity interview stream for Riverside cinema

Michael Palin at the Riverside cinema with Stuart Saunders and Neil McGlone during Film Feast festival in 2018. The interview is being streamed on the cinema's YouTube channel. Photo: Village Green Pictures

‘I was convinced there was a story to unearth’

16 Lower Brook Street, the birthplace of Mabel Pretty (née Paul) Picture: Julia Barrett

League One players ‘told season could be cancelled and no fans expected in stadiums until January’

It remains to be seen when and if Ipswich Town will play again during the 2019/20 season. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Hit West End show coming to Ipswich in 2021

Bailey McCall as Jenna, and Company in Waitress: The Musical which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Jeremy Daniel
Drive 24