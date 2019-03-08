What are the fastest routes to Chantry Park when walking?

Here are the quickest ways to walk to Chantry Park from Ipswich town centre for the Ed Sheeran gigs this summer Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Archant

While Ed Sheeran thrills crowds at his 51-date world tour we take a look at the fastest routes to Ipswich’s Chantry Park where the star will be performing in August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stage at Chantry Park from a past concert Picture: SU ANDERSON The stage at Chantry Park from a past concert Picture: SU ANDERSON

Sheeran fanatics are currently counting down the days until they get to see the Suffolk sensation complete his world tour in Ipswich.

The Shape of you Singer will fill Chantry Park during the August bank holiday, August 23 to August 26.

Read more: Everything we know about the Ed Sheeran concerts so far

Earlier this year an Ipswich Borough Council spokesman revealed that there would not be anywhere for concert-goers to park at the venue unless they were a blue badge holder.

Don’t miss: Where can you park for the Ed Sheeran concerts?

This means ‘Sheerios’ will need to park further a field and walk to the park - but which is the fastest route?

Town centre:

There are a number of long stay car parks in Ipswich Town Centre but the closest to the park and the cheapest are located on Portman Road.

There are three walking routes you can take to get to the venue however the most efficient route takes just 33 minutes compared to the others which are 35 and 43 minutes.

The quickest route from the Portman Road car parks is via the A1071 and Hadleigh Road.

To start the 1.5 mile journey you must pass the Bobby Robson statue and head down Portman Road towards the traffic lights.

Once you reach the lights, you take a left on to the A1071, and keep following the road.

As you follow you will pass a short stay car park on your left, further along with be a Vets4Pets surgery on your right and then a Lidl.

However, you will need to make sure you are on the right-hand side of the road and walking opposite to Lidl.

We are so excited to welcome Ed to Suffolk Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE We are so excited to welcome Ed to Suffolk Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Once you pass the Lidl, you are on London Road, and can breathe a sigh of relief as you are half way there.

As you continue your walk you will go over two bridges, one before Burger King and one before the Shell garage.

As you reach the Sainsbury’s petrol station the road you are following bends to the right, continue to follow it.

This will take you onto Hadleigh Road. Continue to follow this road straight for six minutes. When you pass Elton Park you are almost at your destination. You then continue straight until you reach the park.

Suffolk One:

If you are planning to park at Suffolk One you have a quicker walk compared to those parked in the town centre.

The ideal route is via London Road and the A1214 which is 1.1 miles, approximately 21 minutes.

Once you have parked up, head out and walk down Scrivener Drive.

At the end of Scrivener Drive is the Holiday Inn hotel, cross at the crossing and carry on straight on to the A1214.

You then just keep walking straight until you come to the park gates which will be on your left.

Train stations:

If you are travelling into Ipswich from elsewhere there are three walking routes you can take, but make sure you go the quickest way as there is almost a 10 minute difference.

The walk you need to endure to get to our Suffolk hero is 35 minutes long and approximately 1.7 miles.

Once you leave the station you will need to turn left onto Ranelagh Road and follow it past Pentahotel.

As you continue straight you will pass Orwell Motors, DW Fitness and Matalan.

You will then end up passing a McDonalds, continue straight, crossing at the crossing so you are on Hadleigh Road.

Continue to follow Hadleigh Road up past Sainsbury’s over a bridge and past Elton Park.

When you see Elton Park you will know you are almost there, so continue straight and your destination will be on your left.

Read more: Ed Sheeran ‘wildlife pond’ could be used for swimming, claim neighbours