Living statues and magician bring free family entertainment to Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 16:13 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 03 February 2020

Some of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill, together with Stephen the Magician Pictures: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT

Some of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill, together with Stephen the Magician Pictures: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT

Warble Entertainment

Did that statue move? Living statues are coming to the Cornhill in Ipswich on Saturday, in the town centre's latest free fun event for families.

Queen Victoria is one of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENTQueen Victoria is one of the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT

Queen Victoria, Sherlock Holmes and King Arthur are among the characters who will feature in the event.

Visitors will also be able to marvel at the tricks of Stephen the Magician between 11am and 2pm on February 8.

Sherlock Holmes will be among the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENTSherlock Holmes will be among the living statues coming to Ipswich Cornhill Picture: WARBLE ENTERTAINMENT

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "This is the latest in the series of Cornhill events designed to attract more people into the town centre and to provide a focus of fun for all the family."

Warble Entertainment, who are experts in living statues, describe them as "unbelievably realistic", and say people have often been taken in and convinced they are statues... until they move.

Stephen the Magician has doubled for famous actors in TV and film productions and worked with David Beckham on Sky TV .

The regular farmers' market was staged at the Cornhill last weekend, and more events are planned there over the year, including events to mark the 75th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

