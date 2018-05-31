Stars of West End head to Portman Road for ABBA concert this summer

ABBA in their hey day: Agnetha Faltskog (left), Bjorn Ulvaeus and Annifrid Lyngstad pictured during a concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk's ABBA fans will be saying "Thank you for the Music" later this summer when Portman Road Football Ground, home of Ipswich Town, plays host to a huge outdoor celebration of ABBA's timeless hits as they welcome stars from the West End and musicians from Mamma Mia! to present the show An Evening of ABBA.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swedish super group ABBA photographed in April 1974 during their first visit to London to promote their Eurovision winner Waterloo Photo: PA Swedish super group ABBA photographed in April 1974 during their first visit to London to promote their Eurovision winner Waterloo Photo: PA

This will be a full concert staging of the Swedish Super Troopers classic chart toppers from the 1970s and 80s.

Although, contracts with indivdual performers have yet to be finalised, promoters are promising stars from London's West End, including cast members from the smash hit musical Mamma Mia!, will be coming together to perform a dazzling concert of ABBA's sensational music.

Backed by a fabulous West End band, led by Mamma Mia's former touring musical director Richard Weeden, this one-night concert spectacular will feature an array of ABBA's hits that shot the band to superstardom in the 1970s and early 80s and has kept their music playing ever since.

Expect to hear Waterloo; The Winner Takes it All; Money, Money, Money; Thank You for the Music; Mamma Mia; SOS; Dancing Queen - it will be hit after hit and memory after memory as the years roll away.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone enjoys hearing ABBA hits. Everyone's got their favourite," said Ipswich Town director of sales, Rosie Richardson.

"It should be a great night of music and is sure to be a popular event, with hospitality options available as well."

Event Director, Malcolm Spencer, said: "We can't wait to bring this show to Portman Road. If the singing, dancing and atmosphere is anything like that of the previous stadium tour in 2018, we're going to be in for a brilliant night!"

The stage will be located on the pitch with seats in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand lower and upper tiers.

Tickets are priced at £24, £28 and £30. A £2.50 booking fee applies per transaction.

An Evening of ABBA will be live at Portman Road, Ipswich, on Friday, June 5. Tickets and book information can be found here