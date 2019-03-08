Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Everything you need to know about Ipswich Waterfront Festival which brings food, music and Suffolk Pride together

PUBLISHED: 20:33 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 13 June 2019

Ipswich Waterfront which will be hosting the Ipswich Waterfront Festival bringing a mixture of food and entertainment to the area on the weekend of June 22-23. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Waterfront which will be hosting the Ipswich Waterfront Festival bringing a mixture of food and entertainment to the area on the weekend of June 22-23. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The events are joining forces on June 22 and 23 to create a Big Weekend in the town.

Rainbow Flag at Suffolk Pride outside UCS. This year the Suffolk Pride celebrations will be held in conjunction with the Ipswich Waterfront Festival. Picture: Matt WoorRainbow Flag at Suffolk Pride outside UCS. This year the Suffolk Pride celebrations will be held in conjunction with the Ipswich Waterfront Festival. Picture: Matt Woor

Following a successful outing last year, The Ipswich Waterfront Festival will be returning on Saturday 22 and Sunday June 23, joining forces with Ipswich Jazz Festival, Suffolk Pride and Suffolk Day Big Weekend to create a vibrant selection of activities. The free to enter event will see freshly prepared street foods and arts and craft stalls line the tranquil Orwell Quay. Visitors will be treated to an array of artisan products and international foods from around the world, a live music stage and entertainment for children.

This year Zoom Events is partnering with Suffolk Pride who will be staging an eagerly anticipated Pride Festival in Ipswich on the Saturday for the first time in five years. The Pride parade will start outside Dance East and finish back at the Waterfront outside the Cult Cafe, near the University, where a host of entertainment will take place on stage alongside the food, drink and other festivities.

Suffolk Pride have booked lots of local acts to perform on their main stage. The line-up announced so far includes Diamond Vocal, Sienna Potter, Interesting Times Gang, Caswell, A.N.G, Slow King, Tundra. Headlining are Reno and Rome.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Pride is a family-friendly event which will allow people to learn more about Suffolk's LGBTQ+ community.

The afternoon of Saturday June 22 sees a free family jazz show, staged by Ipswich Jazz Festival, with singer Becki Biggins and aimed to be for primary school age children and their families, featuring a performance by Cliff Lane Primary School's orchestra.

Readily accessible to local residents living in one of Ipswich's new focal points, the Waterfront is easy to reach from Ipswich town centre. Alongside the shopping experience and alfresco dining area, there will be entertainment including a live music stage with a line-up of artists performing across a range of genre. Meanwhile the Famous Last Stand bar will be serving a selection of craft beers, cider, wine, gin and plenty of fizz.

"We are delighted to be returning to Ipswich Waterfront where our Food & Drink Festival receives such a warm welcome," said Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events. "This year we have developed a strong partnership with Suffolk Pride who share our ethos for creating an exciting family-friendly event for all members of the local community to enjoy together. With Ipswich Jazz Festival also taking place over the same weekend, this promises to be a lively, vibrant weekend with a feast of entertainment for locals and tourists alike."

Pork or chicken souvlaki, burgers with homemade toppings, Polish and Turkish sausages, Chinese noodles and Indian delicacies are just some of the street foods visitors can expect to find. Those who love to browse unusual items will find a diverse range of handmade, ethically traded products from handmade environmentally friendly wax melts and candles, to handcrafted wooden garden furniture.

The Ipswich Waterfront Festival is open 10am to 9pm Saturday June 22 and 11am to 8pm Sunday June 23. Admission is free.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Very, very special’ legendary Ipswich hairdresser dies

Former hairdressing teacher Valerie Hutchison, from Ipswich, pictured in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT LIBRARY

The myth of millennial job-hopping

Some young people are trapped by high rents - others have returned to a better life in their home towns Picture: GERRY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Another weekend of rail disruption in East Anglia as track work continues

Westerfield level crossing is one of the rebuilding projects that is forcing Network Rail to close some lines this weekend, Picture: PAUL GEATER

Carl Marston’s parkrun tour: inaugural Thomas Mills parkrun at Framlingham

The cool and wet conditions failed to dampen spirits at the first Thomas Mills parkrun, where a field of 171 congregated. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage motorcyclist injured after crash with forklift truck

The collision happened in Eastgate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists