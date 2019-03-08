Everything you need to know about Ipswich Waterfront Festival which brings food, music and Suffolk Pride together

Ipswich Waterfront which will be hosting the Ipswich Waterfront Festival bringing a mixture of food and entertainment to the area on the weekend of June 22-23. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The events are joining forces on June 22 and 23 to create a Big Weekend in the town.

Rainbow Flag at Suffolk Pride outside UCS. This year the Suffolk Pride celebrations will be held in conjunction with the Ipswich Waterfront Festival. Picture: Matt Woor Rainbow Flag at Suffolk Pride outside UCS. This year the Suffolk Pride celebrations will be held in conjunction with the Ipswich Waterfront Festival. Picture: Matt Woor

Following a successful outing last year, The Ipswich Waterfront Festival will be returning on Saturday 22 and Sunday June 23, joining forces with Ipswich Jazz Festival, Suffolk Pride and Suffolk Day Big Weekend to create a vibrant selection of activities. The free to enter event will see freshly prepared street foods and arts and craft stalls line the tranquil Orwell Quay. Visitors will be treated to an array of artisan products and international foods from around the world, a live music stage and entertainment for children.

This year Zoom Events is partnering with Suffolk Pride who will be staging an eagerly anticipated Pride Festival in Ipswich on the Saturday for the first time in five years. The Pride parade will start outside Dance East and finish back at the Waterfront outside the Cult Cafe, near the University, where a host of entertainment will take place on stage alongside the food, drink and other festivities.

Suffolk Pride have booked lots of local acts to perform on their main stage. The line-up announced so far includes Diamond Vocal, Sienna Potter, Interesting Times Gang, Caswell, A.N.G, Slow King, Tundra. Headlining are Reno and Rome.

Suffolk Pride is a family-friendly event which will allow people to learn more about Suffolk's LGBTQ+ community.

The afternoon of Saturday June 22 sees a free family jazz show, staged by Ipswich Jazz Festival, with singer Becki Biggins and aimed to be for primary school age children and their families, featuring a performance by Cliff Lane Primary School's orchestra.

Readily accessible to local residents living in one of Ipswich's new focal points, the Waterfront is easy to reach from Ipswich town centre. Alongside the shopping experience and alfresco dining area, there will be entertainment including a live music stage with a line-up of artists performing across a range of genre. Meanwhile the Famous Last Stand bar will be serving a selection of craft beers, cider, wine, gin and plenty of fizz.

"We are delighted to be returning to Ipswich Waterfront where our Food & Drink Festival receives such a warm welcome," said Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events. "This year we have developed a strong partnership with Suffolk Pride who share our ethos for creating an exciting family-friendly event for all members of the local community to enjoy together. With Ipswich Jazz Festival also taking place over the same weekend, this promises to be a lively, vibrant weekend with a feast of entertainment for locals and tourists alike."

Pork or chicken souvlaki, burgers with homemade toppings, Polish and Turkish sausages, Chinese noodles and Indian delicacies are just some of the street foods visitors can expect to find. Those who love to browse unusual items will find a diverse range of handmade, ethically traded products from handmade environmentally friendly wax melts and candles, to handcrafted wooden garden furniture.

The Ipswich Waterfront Festival is open 10am to 9pm Saturday June 22 and 11am to 8pm Sunday June 23. Admission is free.