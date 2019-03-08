Sunny

Everything you need to know about Rod Stewart's Portman Road gig

PUBLISHED: 21:53 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 01 June 2019

Rod Stewart in concert at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Rod Stewart in concert at Portman Road in 2007 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Are you heading to Ipswich for Rod Stewart's hotly anticipated concert on Friday? Here's everything you need to know before Sir Rod starts crooning on the Portman Road pitch.

What do you need to know about the Rod Stewart Concert at Portman Road? Picture: RANKIN/ SUPPLIED BY CUFFE & TAYLORWhat do you need to know about the Rod Stewart Concert at Portman Road? Picture: RANKIN/ SUPPLIED BY CUFFE & TAYLOR

Fans of the singer, who has decades of hits under his belt, are expected to flock to Ipswich Town's stadium ready to see him perform his hits including 'Hot Legs' and 'Maggie May' this Friday, June 7.

What time do the gates open?

If you have General Admission tickets for the concert you will be able to get into the stadium from 5pm. Those lucky enough to have hospitality tickets can get inside slightly earlier at 4.45pm.

Who is Rod Stewart's support act and when will the music start?

The rocker will be supported by the Scottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful, who have recently written a song with Rod. Entertainment is expected to begin at 7pm and is finish at 10.30pm.

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich on Friday Picture: SEAN HANSFORDRod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich on Friday Picture: SEAN HANSFORD

Read more: Sir Rod announces Portman Road support act



What's the best way of getting to the gig?

If you don't want to drive into Ipswich your best option is probably to get the train. Ipswich train station is just a five minute walk from Portman Road and has good connections to London, Colchester and Stowmarket.

Where can you park?

You may also want to watch:

There is plenty of parking around Portman Road with two NCP car parks nearby. The car parks are open for 24 hours and only a minutes walk from the stadium.

If you don't mind a slightly longer walk there are 600 spaces at the Cardinal Park complex where you could also have a pre-concert meal at one of the restaurants nearby which include; Harvester, Nando's and McDonalds.

Scottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful will be supporting Rod Stewart at his Ipswich concert Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY CUFFE & TAYLORScottish band Johnny Mac and the Faithful will be supporting Rod Stewart at his Ipswich concert Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY CUFFE & TAYLOR

TOP TIP: Once you have decided on a car park make sure you are clear on how you will need to pay for your parking. The large Portman Road NCP car park does not accept cash and changes are currently being made to the parking system at Cardinal Park.

Food and drink

The organisers of the Rod Stewart gig have made it very clear that no food or drink will be allowed into the stadium. However concert goers can bring in one sealed 500ml bottle of water.

If you need specific food or drink for medical reasons you will need to prove this with a doctors note.

The good news is you will be able to grab a bite to eat and a cold beverage or two at the fan village or inside the stadium.

TOP TIP: Be aware their are no cash machines at the stadium.

Can you take a bag?

Organisers have told people to avoid bringing a bag wherever possible. If you need to take a bag with you to the concert it is suggested it is no larger than an A4 piece of paper. Bags will be checked by security upon entry to the stadium.

Is it too late to get a ticket?

No! According to Ticketmaster you've still got a chance to see Sir Rod at Portman Road. Tickets priced between £33 and £138 are still available to buy here on their website.



More here: Rod Stewart promises he won't pull his trousers down at Portman Road.

