When is Lenny Henry appearing at the Ipswich Regent in 2019?

PUBLISHED: 18:09 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 13 May 2019

Who Am I Again? And Evening With Lenny Henry is coming to the Ipswich Regent in November 2019

Who Am I Again? And Evening With Lenny Henry is coming to the Ipswich Regent in November 2019

Archant

Lenny Henry has been making the nation laugh in various guises since the mid-1970s and now he will be offering audiences a chance to peek behind the comic curtain when he brings his new autobiographical show Who Am I, Again?: An Evening with Lenny Henry to the Ipswich Regent in November.

Lenny Henry will talking about his involvement with Red Nose Day as part of his new autobiographical tour Who Am I Again?Lenny Henry will talking about his involvement with Red Nose Day as part of his new autobiographical tour Who Am I Again?

The legendary Sir Lenny Henry is one of Britain's best-known and celebrated comedians, with a career which began with cult stardom on children's television show Tiswas and which quickly developed to include writing, becoming a radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and an award-winning actor playing Othello among other classic roles.

Henry first found fame when he won the 1975 edition of TV talent show New Faces with his impersonation of Stevie Wonder along with other impressions of Michael Crawford's Frank Spencer and Trevor McDonut (newscaster Trevor Macdonald).

In the 1980s he let the impression element of his act slide and put his vocal dexterity to a different use in sketch shows like Three of a Kind. He also teamed up with The Comic Strip, which featured young comedians like Adrian Edmondson, Rik Mayall and Jennifer Saunders, along with his soon-to-be wife, comedian Dawn French.

Lenny Henry will be talking abouit his background and his early success on New Faces in his new autobiographical show Who Am I Again? - Photo: Andy Mundy-CastleLenny Henry will be talking abouit his background and his early success on New Faces in his new autobiographical show Who Am I Again? - Photo: Andy Mundy-Castle

You may also want to watch:

In 1984 he gained his own show in BBC1 which ran for 19 years and allowed him to develop both as a stand-up comedy performer and character comedian.

On this tour Lenny will offer audiences to see how his life and career have developed from his young life in Dudley to him playing in Comedy of Errors at the National Theatre and being a co-founder of Comic Relief.

In the first half of the evening, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of funny and sad memories and stories - from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism. With his mother's mantra of 'H'integration' echoing in his ears, Lenny will recount setting out on his rollercoaster ride of a career - but at every stage wondering: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by friend, broadcaster and author Jon Canter, writer of The Lenny Henry Show, for further insights into his life and career, followed by questions from the audience.

The evening will help Lenny figure out 'Who Am I Again?'

An Evening with Lenny Henry is at the Ipswich Regent on Tuesday November 26. Tickets go on sale on Friday May 17 at 10am at https://apps.ipswich.gov.uk

Most Read

Woman saved from flat fire in hospital with serious burns

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. A police car remained at the scene during the morning of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Three arrested in drugs raid on Ipswich address

Police raided an address in Woodbridge Road Picture: ARCHANT

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Radical ideas shared for Ipswich town centre’s future

Ipswich Conservatives said the Cornhill redevelopment should have been the catalyst for a boost to retail in Ipswich town centre. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

Concerns have been raised about flooding in Cobham Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUBMITTED

