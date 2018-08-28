Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

So why are some of you all nit-picky about Doctor Who? Chill out, please

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 09 December 2018

Bradley Walsh as Graham, Mandip Gill as Yaz, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan. On BBC One December 9, and on iPlayer Picture: (C) BBC/BBC Studios/Sophie Mutevelian/Henrik Knudsen

Bradley Walsh as Graham, Mandip Gill as Yaz, Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor, Tosin Cole as Ryan. On BBC One December 9, and on iPlayer Picture: (C) BBC/BBC Studios/Sophie Mutevelian/Henrik Knudsen

BBC/BBC Studios/Sophie Mutevelian/Henrik Knudsen.

And while you’re about it, do please help us find The Best Doctor Who Alien Ever. Cast your votes here

So why were people all angsty and unsettled just after Doctor Who’s latest regeneration? It wasn’t as if “out with the old and in with the new” was an unfamiliar feature of the series. Happily, it was clear within minutes of series 11 that the twiddly wheels, egg-timer and antique chrome microphone on the restyled Tardis console were in safe hands with Jodie Whittaker and show-runner Chris Chibnall.

They materialised with the perfect game-plan: pace, and what seemed a conscious desire to avoid navel-gazing. Viewers were swept up and carried along, leaving no time to get bogged down with introspection and ruminations about the past. New team. New adventures. Hold on tight.

Good choice – it’s worked. The Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi eras never managed to escape the golden afterglow of the David Tennant/Russell T Davies & co years. But series 11 was its own person from the off, and a confident one at that: First female Doctor. Goodbye Saturday night. Goodbye (I’m sure temporarily) old aliens and old stories. Fresh start. Helped no end by the 15-month gap since the departure of Peter Capaldi (apart from the 2017 Christmas special).

Helped, too, by the absence of the episode-hopping story-arcs that made much of Steven Moffat’s tenure hard-going for many adults (let alone children) as they struggled to recall what was what and why, and where and when.

Which is not to say there aren’t flaws. The aliens have too often been muted bit-parters – virtually impotent, in the case of time-travelling criminal Krasko in “Rosa” – and the romps have been largely about things happening. We now need to do what Russell T used to talk about: “turning” the characters to see how they react in different and dangerous situations. It’s been a bit nicey-nicey so far – the death of grandma and wife Grace apart. Inject peril – real peril – and we’ll see emotional depths we hadn’t imagined.

I’m sure it will come. The 13th Doctor’s mind and memory haven’t yet settled − she’s still in a limbo-land. When they do, there will be some painful soul-searching. There always is − for one thing the Doctor can’t do is outrun the past, even with a turbo-charged Tardis.

But, overall, it’s been a good start. Jodie Whittaker brings some of the quirkiness and energy of Tennant, but her Doctor has barely a hint of the arrogance of many of her incarnations. A big tick for that. She listens to people’s opinions, too. It’s a bit like Brenda from Dinnerladies in Space − and it’s endearing.

I don’t understand complaints about the politically-correct preaching within some stories. Doctor Who always scores when the time-travellers find themselves in the midst of real and significant moments of human history. The Rosa Parks episode was powerful, and for viewers young and old did what countless history lessons couldn’t achieve: made tangible the struggle for racial equality.

Ditto the episode about Indian partition in 1947 (ambitious task but done brilliantly, cloaked in a love story), The Witchfinders (the danger of community scapegoating) and even the one about the risks of making technology our god and forgetting what it is to be human.

Verdict? Firm foundations laid. Can the team now build something to threaten the halcyon reign of Tennant and Davies? It will be fun finding out.

133 vehicles seized by police

13:52 Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14:58 Suzanne Day
Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Village left in shock following death of pedestrian

49 minutes ago Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrian was killed following a collision with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A community close to the Essex Suffolk border has been left shocked and saddened following the death of a pedestrian.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Most read

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide