Will JLS be heading to Chantry Park in Ipswich on their 2020 reunion tour?

Will JLS come to Ipswich on their 2020 reunion tour? Photo: PA Archant

Pop sensations JLS broke a lot of hearts when they disbanded and went their different ways in 2013. Now news has been dropped onto internet fan sites that the band are in the process of reforming and that a reunion tour will be hitting the road in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could Ipswich's Chantry Park have another summer concert in 2020? Hopefully JLS could echo Ed Sheeran's summer showcase event. Photo: PA Could Ipswich's Chantry Park have another summer concert in 2020? Hopefully JLS could echo Ed Sheeran's summer showcase event. Photo: PA

The big question that is being asked in East Anglia is whether the reunion tour will include a visit to Ipswich, perhaps even a return visit to Chantry Park, scene of their highly succesful 2012 gig and this year's record-breaking Ed Sheeran concerts.

Made up of Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, the boy band started life as UFO - which stood for Unique Famous Outrageous. UFO initially signed to Epic Records, before winning their first award in late 2007 at the Urban Music Awards for Best Unsigned Act thanks to their mash-up of "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King and "Beautiful Girls" by Sean Kingston.

However, their big break came in early 2008 when they auditioned for the fifth series of X Factor but had to change their name so people didn't become confused with the heavy rock band also named UFO.

You may also want to watch:

JLS came second in the TV talent competition, being the runner up to Alexandra Burke. JLS went on to sell more than 10 million records, enjoying ten Top 10 hits, including number one singles Beat Again, Everybody in Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.

The boys have a great reputation as a live act, enjoying a wonderful rapport with audiences, enjoy playing up to the crowd, and a summer gig in Ipswich would help keep Chantry Park in the minds of promoters as well as providing local audiences with an important date on their calendar.

Although nothing is confirmed a spokesman for the band said: "The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals.

"They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time. Details are being finalised, but it's all looking really hopeful and positive. Currently there are just plans for shows and maybe a few new tracks."

Chantry Park is waiting for another big gig and JLS in 2020 would be just the ticket.