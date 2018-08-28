See photo gallery and video of biggest-ever Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair
PUBLISHED: 16:50 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 02 December 2018
Archant
Crowds flocked along to the Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair, to pick up unusual presents and enjoy some festive entertainment.
The event, held on Sunday, December 2, was celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Organisers Choose Woodbridge hailed it as the “biggest it has ever been”.
As well as covering Church Street and the Thoroughfare, this year’s fair also extended to Quay Street for the first time.
A wide range of stalls included quirky individual items from many local craftspeople, ranging from soap, clothing and jewellery to delicious creations from chocolatiers and cake makers.
Carol singers and Christmas music added to the atmosphere, with members of the Springfield Follies singing to the crowds. The event was another boost for the town, coming just weeks after the Thoroughfare won second place in the England category of the Great British High Street Awards.
There were also varied activities for children, including a merry-go-round, as well as a blacksmith’s demonstration.
Free parking was offered between 10am and 12noon in some local car parks to encourage even more shoppers to take part.