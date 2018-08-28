Video

See photo gallery and video of biggest-ever Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair

Jules and Jess Button feeling festive at the fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Crowds flocked along to the Woodbridge Christmas Street Fair, to pick up unusual presents and enjoy some festive entertainment.

The event, held on Sunday, December 2, was celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Organisers Choose Woodbridge hailed it as the “biggest it has ever been”.

Marina Maxim with her dog Lilly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Marina Maxim with her dog Lilly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As well as covering Church Street and the Thoroughfare, this year’s fair also extended to Quay Street for the first time.

Wendy Godby, Sarah Church and Dawn Saylor at their stall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Wendy Godby, Sarah Church and Dawn Saylor at their stall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A wide range of stalls included quirky individual items from many local craftspeople, ranging from soap, clothing and jewellery to delicious creations from chocolatiers and cake makers.

Crowds shopped to some festive music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Crowds shopped to some festive music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carol singers and Christmas music added to the atmosphere, with members of the Springfield Follies singing to the crowds. The event was another boost for the town, coming just weeks after the Thoroughfare won second place in the England category of the Great British High Street Awards.

Crowds shopped to some festive music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Crowds shopped to some festive music Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There were also varied activities for children, including a merry-go-round, as well as a blacksmith’s demonstration.

Phil, Oli and Alice Ashenden enjoying the market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Phil, Oli and Alice Ashenden enjoying the market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Free parking was offered between 10am and 12noon in some local car parks to encourage even more shoppers to take part.

The Springfield Follies sang to the crowds as they shopped in the Thoroughfare Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Springfield Follies sang to the crowds as they shopped in the Thoroughfare Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Anthony Whitman feeling festive in his Santa hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Anthony Whitman feeling festive in his Santa hat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emma Barton with her fresh mistletoe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Emma Barton with her fresh mistletoe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Karen Pankhurst with her Christmas wreath Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Karen Pankhurst with her Christmas wreath Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN