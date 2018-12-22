Gallery
Were you celebrating finishing work in Yates?
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 December 2018
Megan Aldous
Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 22nd December 2018. Picture: LICKLIST
LICKLIST
Yates in Ipswich was packed on Saturday night with members of the public getting into the festive spirit with Christmas jumpers, hats, and Santa dresses.
Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 22nd December 2018. Picture: LICKLIST
With many people finishing work until the New Year it is no surprise Yates was full of people partying the night away.
Did you have that one drink too many and embarrass yourself in front of your work colleges? Or maybe you were socialising with friends.
Take a look through this gallery to see if we have snapped you having fun.
We have picked out favourite photos taken by Licklist - did you make the cut?
Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 22nd December 2018. Picture: LICKLIST
If you recognise someone featured make sure you tag them in the post on Facebook or send them the link.
Perhaps you didn’t make it out this weekend, but want to see if you have been snapped in a previous week.
You can do this by looking at the link here.
