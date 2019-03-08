Sunshine and Showers

Can you spot yourself partying at Yates in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:52 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 24 June 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Licklist

Were you out dancing in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? If so, you could be in our photo gallery.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Saturday, June 22 was much warmer than recent days, with many party-goers heading to the bars and clubs across the town to enjoy the rise in temperature.

Despite it not being pay day until next week, Yates was full of those wanting to let their hair down and enjoy the summer weekend.

Licklist took 94 photos during the evening and here we have pulled together some of our favourites to showcase in our gallery.

There are pictures of people throwing shapes on the dancefloor, laughing with friends, drinking cocktails and striking a pose with their mates.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

If you see anyone you know in any of the photos make sure you share this article with them.

We will share the gallery on our Facebook page so make sure you look out for it and tag any familiar faces you see in the comments section.

If you have visited Yates recently you might have been photographed in one of our previous galleries. You can take a look at those here.









































































































































































































































































































