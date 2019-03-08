Gallery

Who do you know in the Yates gallery?

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Take a look at the party-goers who spent their Saturday night in Yates in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates had another busy evening on Saturday with groups of people dancing the night away.

More than 60 pictures were taken throughout the night - we have picked a selection of our favourite snaps which were photographed by Licklist.

Do you recognise anyone in the gallery? If you do, make sure you share this story with them.

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

You can also look out for it on Facebook and tag them in the comments section so they don’t miss their five minutes of fame.

If you have visited Yates recently you might have been photographed in one of our previous galleries. You can take a look at those here.

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST