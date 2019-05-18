Gallery
Can you spot yourself partying at Yates in our gallery?
PUBLISHED: 12:19 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 May 2019
Judy Rimmer
Were you partying in Yates on Saturday 18 May? Picture; LICKLIST
Licklist
Were you out on the town after watching the FA Cup Final on Saturday? If so, you might spot yourself in our latest Yates nightlife gallery.
Yates in Ipswich had screened the big match earlier in the day - and then it was party time at night.
Were you celebrating a birthday or a special occasion? Did the photographer snap you taking to the dance floor to enjoy the music and use up some energy?
Or have you been caught on camera drinking a beer or a cocktail, or meeting up with friends old and new for a chat and a laugh?
If you see somebody you recognise in the latest batch of photos, be sure to tell them about this post. Or you can tag them in the comments when it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page.
More than 60 photos were taken on Saturday night, and here we have put together a selection of the best ones. All the photos here were taken by Licklist.
Were you at Yates on a previous Saturday? You can take a look through our collection of nightlife galleries here.
