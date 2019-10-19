E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Did you head for Yates to celebrate England's Rugby World Cup success?

PUBLISHED: 11:59 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 21 October 2019

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday to celebrate England's Rugby World Cup quarter-final triumph?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

The venue was busy at the weekend - and if you were there you might spot yourself in our latest nightlife gallery.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

While some sports fans were in party mood following England's victory over Australia, others were enjoying a night out to celebrate a birthday or special occasion.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Have you been caught on camera sampling a beer or a cocktail, trying out your favourite dance moves, or just chatting with friends and colleagues at the bar?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you see someone you know in the photos, remember to share this post with them, or tag them when the gallery is shared on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

All the photos were taken by Licklist, with a total of more than 90 pictures being taken on the night. We have chosen our favourites to feature here.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you weren't at Yates this Saturday but have visited on other occasions, you might feature in our previous Yates galleries.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Police commissioner ‘shocked and appalled’ at stabbing of woman in her 30s

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Police commissioner ‘shocked and appalled’ at stabbing of woman in her 30s

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Suffolk woman goes for glory on Who Wants to be a Millionaire tonight

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Ipswich’s Wiff Waff bar to hold half-term Halloween party for children with autism

Emma-Jayne Watkins is organising the autism-friendly events at Wiff Waff in Ipswich with her husband, Malcolm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is this Suffolk petrol station the best in Britain?

John Grose Garage, in Woodbridge, has been named Best Forecourt Team. Photo: John Grose.

Can you do better than the Suffolk woman who took on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Erica Roberts made it to £16,000 before finding herself stumped - can you do better on our quiz? Picture: @MillionaireUK

New A12 link between East Anglia and London could take a decade

The new three-lane A12 will start from the existing wide section at Boreham near Chelmsford. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists