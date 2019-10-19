Gallery

Did you head for Yates to celebrate England's Rugby World Cup success?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday to celebrate England's Rugby World Cup quarter-final triumph?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

The venue was busy at the weekend - and if you were there you might spot yourself in our latest nightlife gallery.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

While some sports fans were in party mood following England's victory over Australia, others were enjoying a night out to celebrate a birthday or special occasion.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Have you been caught on camera sampling a beer or a cocktail, trying out your favourite dance moves, or just chatting with friends and colleagues at the bar?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you see someone you know in the photos, remember to share this post with them, or tag them when the gallery is shared on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

All the photos were taken by Licklist, with a total of more than 90 pictures being taken on the night. We have chosen our favourites to feature here.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you weren't at Yates this Saturday but have visited on other occasions, you might feature in our previous Yates galleries.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on October 19th? Picture: LICKLIST