‘Great result’ - Pair admit spate of thefts from vehicles

The men appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Two men have appeared before magistrates in connection with a spate of thefts which saw power tools, sat navs, cash and bank cards taken from vehicles in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Connor Stembarski, 19, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 weeks in a young offenders institution after appearing in court today.

Joseph Cousins, 19, of Guildford Way,Thetford, was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates on October 18, in connection with the same incidents.

The thefts happened between September 18-20 in Red Lodge, Bury St Edmunds and Weeting in Norfolk.

Officers spotted a “suspicious looking” vehicle in Red Lodge. Investigations then led to the pair’s arrest and some of the stolen property being recovered.

Stembarski was charged on September 22 with nine counts of theft and one of driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Cousins was charged with nine counts of theft.

Both appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on September 22 and pleaded guilty to all offences.

Sgt Steve Duncan from Mildenhall Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “This sentence comes as a result of some great team work between CID, Roads Policing and the local patrol officers.

“The patrol officers reacted quickly to the suspicious behaviour which prompted some great investigative work to locate some of the stolen items and consequently secure this sentence.

“I’d take this opportunity to remind motorists it only takes a criminal a few seconds to open your vehicle door and search the glove box. Don’t make it easy for them – lock it and take valuables with you every time.”