Which 10 Ipswich streets are the most expensive places to buy a home?

Looking for a new home? An estate agent has revealed which 10 roads in Ipswich are the top-priced places to buy a property.

The top three roads are the same as last year, Beagle Property's research showed - with Purdis Farm Lane again in top place, with an average price of £834,471.

This was followed by Beechwood Drive, with an average price of £799,118 and Purdis Avenue, average price £786,347. All three are in East Ipswich, off Bucklesham Road.

Most of the top 10 roads saw prices rise substantially over the past year, even though house prices overall in Ipswich have only risen slightly.

Richard Collins, director of Beagle Property, said: "These roads are so desirable that, when homes there do come on the market, they are snapped up very quickly."

Streets close to Christchurch Park also feature strongly in the top 10. The Avenue and Paget Road both move up a place, with The Avenue boasting the biggest increase with a 21% jump.

The streets within a quarter mile of the park saw on average an increase of 15.1%.

The only street in the top 10 that saw prices go down slightly was actually the number one street, Purdis Farm Lane.

However, Beagle said this was largely because one slightly less expensive house in the road had sold for £760,000. It described the road as "in a desirable east of Ipswich location with excellent A12/14 access."

Mr Collins said: "The market has been unpredictable in 2019, but has picked up since the general election, and December and January so far have been really busy."

He said the average price of houses being sold in Ipswich had risen from £198,313 at the end of 2018 to £200,362 at the end of 2019, a relatively small rise.

Some of the best-known street names in Ipswich, including Anglesea Road, Rushmere Road and Gainsborough Road, did not make the list, but the main reason is the range of property in those roads, including some smaller flats and apartments which bring down the average value.

Mr Collins said, looking forward, the new homes being built on the site of the former St Clement's Hospital could be expected to make it into the top 50, though not the top 10.

The east side of Ipswich has a higher average value in comparison to the west, with Northgate and Copleston school catchments thought to be an important factor.

The agent added: "It will be interesting to see how the "Northern Fringe" impacts the desirability, will there more be more expensive roads in the area or will the additional 5,000 plus houses put buyers off and we do finally see a shift? Time will tell."