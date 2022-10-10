WATCH: Stunning drone footage captures Ipswich landmarks from the sky

Video

A view of Ipswich Waterfront captured from the sky - Credit: Maleko Creative

This stunning drone footage has revealed what some of Ipswich's landmarks look like from hundreds of feet in the sky.

The clip, captured by Maleko Creative, has recorded the Orwell Bridge, Waterfront, town centre and the scorched Tolly Cobbold brewery.

The drone circles around the town to provide a fresh look of some of Ipswich's most popular destinations.

The footage captures the Tolly Cobbold brewery, which was left scorched after a fire in 2020 - Credit: Maleko Creative

Maleko Creative captured the video in 4K resolution in September and it has since been uploaded on YouTube.