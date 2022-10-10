News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
WATCH: Stunning drone footage captures Ipswich landmarks from the sky

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:43 AM October 10, 2022
A view of Ipswich Waterfront captured from the sky

A view of Ipswich Waterfront captured from the sky

This stunning drone footage has revealed what some of Ipswich's landmarks look like from hundreds of feet in the sky.

The clip, captured by Maleko Creative, has recorded the Orwell Bridge, Waterfront, town centre and the scorched Tolly Cobbold brewery.

The drone circles around the town to provide a fresh look of some of Ipswich's most popular destinations.

The footage captures the Tolly Cobbold brewery, which was left scorched after a fire in 2020

The footage captures the Tolly Cobbold brewery, which was left scorched after a fire in 2020

Maleko Creative captured the video in 4K resolution in September and it has since been uploaded on YouTube.

