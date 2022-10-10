Video
WATCH: Stunning drone footage captures Ipswich landmarks from the sky
Published: 10:43 AM October 10, 2022
- Credit: Maleko Creative
This stunning drone footage has revealed what some of Ipswich's landmarks look like from hundreds of feet in the sky.
The clip, captured by Maleko Creative, has recorded the Orwell Bridge, Waterfront, town centre and the scorched Tolly Cobbold brewery.
The drone circles around the town to provide a fresh look of some of Ipswich's most popular destinations.
Maleko Creative captured the video in 4K resolution in September and it has since been uploaded on YouTube.