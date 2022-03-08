Suffolk freight worker calls on women to challenge workplace stereotypes

Regine, who has been working at Morrison Freight in Great Blakenham since April 2021 - Credit: Morrison Freight

A Suffolk freight worker is calling upon more women to challenge stereotypes in male-dominated industries as part of International Women's Day.

Regine Haertel, who works at Great Blakenham-based Morrison Freight, says she has never let her gender stop her from pursuing her goals.

Born in Germany, Regine has previously worked as a building engineer, a yatchbuilder, and a carer, before taking the job at Morrisons Freight in April 2021.

She said she was "used to being the only woman" at work but has urged others to combat gender stereotypes.

Regine said: "I’ve never shied away from living in a ‘man’s world’ or doing what people see as a ‘man’s work’. As a child I would help my dad tune the car – things like that have never fazed me. I was brought up like this.

"Women shouldn’t have to feel like they are unable to do something."

The women who work at Morrison Freight near Ipswich

Morrison Freight employs a team of men and women from around Europe, working in 25 different countries and four different languages.

Regine said she is thankful she never faced prejudice during her time in the industry, adding that she is already seeing changes in the wider field in her short term working as a freight forwarder.

She said: "The industry is changing for the better and that is a good thing. There are more and more female drivers now and they are not afraid of demanding better and safer facilities on the road.

"Thankfully I have never faced any issues, but I know I have the strength to challenge these should they arise."

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 and calls on the world to 'break the bias' and create a fairer society.