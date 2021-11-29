9 Ipswich restaurants we wish had never closed

Arbuckles on the Euro Retail Park, Ransomes Way, Ipswich - Credit: John Kerr

Ipswich offers a wide variety of options for prospective diners, with restaurants selling everything from Thai curries to Turkish kebabs.

However, the twists and turns of fate and finances are not always kind, and restaurants which were once firm favourites have since closed their doors forever.

Here are a few our readers wish would make a return.

Fatty Arbuckles

Opening its doors in 1996, offering vast portions of American diner food at very affordable prices, Fatty Arbuckles competed for years for burger dominance against Burger King at Ransomes Europark.

Finally falling in the early 2000s, the spot has since hosted a Pizza Hut and is now home to a Nandos.

Loch Fyne

Loch Fyne Seafood Bar and Grill in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

Named after a sea loch on the west of Scotland, this fish restaurant on Duke street offered a taste of the bounty of the Atlantic close to the river Orwell.

Closing in 2017, the restaurant had received good reviews, but owners Greene King brewery decided to sell it off after they decided it "no longer fit amongst their estate".

T Junction

T-Junction was located in Carr St - Credit: Google Maps

Selling coffee, tea, and roast meat sandwiches, people said the smell of pork, chicken and beef lured them in, and the bulky filling rolls kept them coming back.

Closing between 2014-2016, the building has since held Susie's Pie and Mash Shop, which has also closed

Wimpy

As was Ipswich's Wimpy Bar - Credit: Richard Snasdell

The venerable chain restaurant had a branch in Ipswich, serving burgers, coiled sausages and shakes until around 1990, when as part of a corporate deal, it was turned into a Burger King.

However, if you're hankering for a taste of traditional fast food, Wimpy Felixstowe is still open for business.

Clowns

Incredibly, inordinately popular, Clowns Restaurant in Ipswich was missed by more people than any other local eatery.

Formerly located on Falcon Street, the building has been used since as a home for The Brasserie, and The Lantern Chinese Restaurant.

The Museum Street Cafe

Museum street cafe closed in 2018 - Credit: Google Maps

Selling well priced vegetarian food on Museum Street for years, the cafe offered delicious light meals unlike what was served anywhere else in Ipswich at the time.

Sadly, the business closed in 2018 as their lease came to an end. While an attempt was made to buy the company and turn it into a workers coop.

Big Daddy's

Started in 1980, Big Daddy's offered an American diner experience before that was a common option in the UK. Located on Museum Street, Big Daddy's was famed for its burgers and bud deal.

The Baipo

The Baipo Thai Restaurant, Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Closing in 2016, the Baipo had offered unpretentious Thai food to Ipswich for almost 20 years before they finally shut their doors for good.

The restaurant was located on Upper Orwell Street, where you can currently find Jamaica Street Restaurant & Bar.

Old Orleans

Old Orleans in Ipswich closed in 2011 - Credit: Archant Library

One of Ipswich's best loved restaurants, the award winning Old Orleans was a popular haunt for many in town, offering food and cocktails to a younger crowd.

The Cardinal Park restaurant was forced to close shortly after winning a Bar None Award in 2011, when the landlord Legal and General were unwilling to renew their tenancy agreement.