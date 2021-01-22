When Anita Dobson visited Ipswich - and more 1980s pub memories
Do you remember when EastEnders star Anita Dobson visited the Belstead Arms in 1986? It's just one of the Suffolk pub memories featured here.
Anita, known to millions as Angie Watts, was more often seen behind the bar of the Queen Vic at that time - but took a break from Albert Square for a visit to the Ipswich pub.
Which pub was your friendly local in the 1980s, and can you spot yourself and any of your friends in our photos?
As well as famous faces, our gallery includes a range of games - from traditional pub games at the Queens Head, Lower Layham to a pool tournament at The Racecourse in Ipswich and a conker tournament at The Stonham Magpie.
The most unusual event featured here, though, has to be the sponsored half beard shave at The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in 1986.
