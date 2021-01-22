Published: 6:00 PM January 22, 2021

EastEnders actress Anita Dobson at the Belstead Arms pub, Ipswich, in October 1986 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember when EastEnders star Anita Dobson visited the Belstead Arms in 1986? It's just one of the Suffolk pub memories featured here.

Pool players during a tournament at the Racecourse pub, Ipswich, in August 1986 - Credit: Archant

Anita, known to millions as Angie Watts, was more often seen behind the bar of the Queen Vic at that time - but took a break from Albert Square for a visit to the Ipswich pub.

Conker Championships at the Stonham Magpie pub in October 1986 - Credit: Archant

Which pub was your friendly local in the 1980s, and can you spot yourself and any of your friends in our photos?

A framed picture of aircraft presented to White Horse pub in Finningham in December 1983 - Credit: Archant

As well as famous faces, our gallery includes a range of games - from traditional pub games at the Queens Head, Lower Layham to a pool tournament at The Racecourse in Ipswich and a conker tournament at The Stonham Magpie.

A sponsored half beard shave at The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in September 1986 - Credit: Archant

The most unusual event featured here, though, has to be the sponsored half beard shave at The Woolpack pub in Ipswich in 1986.

Charity bottles are opened at the Griffin pub in Yoxford by speedway riders in September 1981 - Credit: Archant

A ball and chain gang at the Spread Eagle pub, Ipswich, in November 1980 - Credit: Archant

Customers trying some traditional pub games at the Queens Head in Lower Layham, near Hadleigh, in June 1984 - Credit: Archant



