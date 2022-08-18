Big Multicultural Festival returning to Ipswich for 10th year

The 1 Big Multicultural Festival will be celebrating a decade of attracting thousands of people of diverse backgrounds from across the East of England. - Credit: BSC Multicultural Services

Ipswich is set to hold its 10th multicultural festival at the beginning of September.

The festival will take place on Sunday, September 4 spanning from noon to 6pm at Alexandra Park, Ipswich.

Mahbub Alam, treasurer of BSC Multicultural Service (BSCMS), said: "This is a free family event and is usually the last major festival to be held in Ipswich before children return to school."

The event intends to bring the different communities of Ipswich and Suffolk together to celebrate cultural diversity through music, dance, food and sports, which are common to everyone.

In the past, main attractions have included a funfair for children, Asian wrestling, a football competition, a children's entertainer and a raffle.

BSCMS chair Boshor Ali said: "The Multicultural Festival has been a cultural trailblazer in Ipswich, attracting people from far and wide. Removing barriers and promoting social integration has been our main goal.

"The event has now become a permanent fixture in our cultural calendar. After two years of the pandemic, we expect this year to be even bigger and better!"

The Multicultural Festival's beginnings lie in an indoor community celebration first held by BSCMS in 1998 at the New Wolsey Theatre.

More and more people wanted to get involved and contribute to the event and, in 2010, BSCMS worked in partnership with Ipswich Borough Council to take it to Alexandra Park.

Support from the Arts Council England, input from Peppery Production and other stakeholders has enabled the festival to become a staple in the Ipswich calendar.

Festival co-ordinator Shayra Begum said: "The event has been growing in popularity over the last 10 years and is back again by popular demand.

"I want to thank all my colleagues, our volunteers, funders and sponsors for making the event happen this year.

Ms Begum added: "We have an amazing and packed programme of local and international musicians, entertainers and artists who will be performing live on stage, some for the first time in Ipswich.

"We can't wait for Sunday 4th September!"