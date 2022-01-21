Memories of Meat Loaf in Ipswich following the news of his death

Meat Loaf takes takes to the stage at the Gaumont Theatre Picture: OWEN HINES - Credit: OWEN HINES

American rockstar Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, it has been announced.

His death was revealed on the singer and actor's official Facebook page on Friday, January 21. The announcement said he died with his wife, Deborah, at his side.

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, was famed for his Bat out of Hell trilogy written with composer Jim Steinman, and also won a Grammy award for his song I'd Do Anything For Love.

Not limiting himself to music, Meat Loaf also acted on stage and screen in the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Hair, and Wayne's World as well as playing Robert Paulson in the cult film Fight Club.

Meat Loaf on stage at the Gaumont with a massive motorbike set Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL - Credit: RICHARD SNASDELL

The rock legend toured the UK extensively, visiting Ipswich three years in a row in the 1980s.

He brought his Bad Attitude and Midnight at the Lost and Found tours to Suffolk's county town in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Meat Loaf wowed fans at the Regent theatre — then known as the Gaumont — with hits including 'Bad Attitude', 'Jumping the Gun', and 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad'.

Tributes have poured in from people across the region.

Suffolk singer Nik Kershaw described Meat Loaf as a "larger than life character and true force of nature, but also a sweet, funny and gentle man" as he reminisced about the time "he got to hang out with him for a while in Australia".

Musical theatre star Kerry Ellis, from Stowmarket, said: "This man is one of the reasons I sing the way I do!

"Grew up listening to him and his music... was fortunate to see him live and meet him thanks to dear friend Brian May.

"What a mark you made on this world."

If you want to share your memories of when Meat Loaf came to Ipswich, email me at Timothy.Bradford@archant.co.uk.