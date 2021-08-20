Gallery
Did we catch you at the Golden Lion in the early 2000s?
- Credit: Archant
Did you meet up with friends for nights out at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in the early 2000s?
If so, you might spot some familiar faces in our latest nostalgia gallery.
These photos were taken in the landmark hotel's bar between 2002 and 2003, when our photographer went along to meet customers for the Evening Star's Caught Out feature.
JD Wetherspoon ran the popular pub from 1998 until 2016, when it closed down.
The Grade II-listed hotel building is thought to date from the 1700s.
Before that, a pub known as the White Lion stood on the same site, dating back to at least the early 1570s.
You may also want to watch:
The pub had a back bar known as the Lion Hotel Vaults, or the Vaults for short, from the early 1860s right through to the early 1960s.
To order copies of photos, visit our website or contact Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes
- 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 3 Person dies after being hit by train
- 4 Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis
- 5 New Ipswich depot could bring 180 jobs to town
- 6 Woman admits arming herself with knife for large-scale disturbance in Ipswich
- 7 Work starts on Ipswich Waterfront pedestrianisation
- 8 Controversial traffic calming chicane to be scrapped
- 9 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 10 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now