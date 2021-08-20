News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Did we catch you at the Golden Lion in the early 2000s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 20, 2021   
Customers at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002

Customers at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Did you meet up with friends for nights out at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in the early 2000s?

Enjoying a night out at the Golden Lion Ipswich in 2002

Enjoying a night out at the Golden Lion in 2002 - Credit: Archant

If so, you might spot some familiar faces in our latest nostalgia gallery.

Smiling faces at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002

Smiling faces at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

These photos were taken in the landmark hotel's bar between 2002 and 2003, when our photographer went along to meet customers for the Evening Star's Caught Out feature.

Customers at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002

Customers at the Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

JD Wetherspoon ran the popular pub from 1998 until 2016, when it closed down.

A night out at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002

A night out at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Grade II-listed hotel building is thought to date from the 1700s.

Friends at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002

Friends at The Golden Lion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Before that, a pub known as the White Lion stood on the same site, dating back to at least the early 1570s.

Customers at the Golden Lion, Ipswich, in 2004

Customers at the Golden Lion, Ipswich, in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The pub had a back bar known as the Lion Hotel Vaults, or the Vaults for short, from the early 1860s right through to the early 1960s.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or contact Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

Enjoying a drink at the Golden Lion, Ipswich, in 2004

Enjoying a drink at the Golden Lion, Ipswich, in 2004 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Ipswich News

