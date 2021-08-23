Gallery

Looking at the vehicles at the NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground in 2004

Did you go along to the giant hot rod festival at the Suffolk Showground in 2004?

NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground in 2004

The 30th anniversary of the Street Rod Nationals, it was described at the time as the "biggest car cruise in Europe".

A couple of the striking vehicles at the NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground in 2004

The National Association of Street Clubs (NASC) event ran over four days and was attended not just by Suffolk car enthusiasts, but also by many from across the country and abroad.

The NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground, Ipswich in 2004

Thousands of vehicles were at the 250-acre showground at Trinity Park, Ipswich, over the August bank holiday weekend.

Admiring one of the vehicles at the NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground in 2004

And up to 400 took part in a car run to Felixstowe and parade on the prom.

Some of the crowds enjoying the NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground, Ipswich in 2004

As well as the cars, other stars of the event were 70s band Slade. There was also other live music, fairground rides, an art exhibition and children's activities.

One of the vehicles at the NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground in 2004

Can you spot yourself or any friends or family in our nostalgic photos of the festival?

The NASC Hot Rod show at the Suffolk Showground, Ipswich, in 2004




