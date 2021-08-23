Gallery
Calling hot rod fans - were you at this festival in 2004?
Did you go along to the giant hot rod festival at the Suffolk Showground in 2004?
The 30th anniversary of the Street Rod Nationals, it was described at the time as the "biggest car cruise in Europe".
The National Association of Street Clubs (NASC) event ran over four days and was attended not just by Suffolk car enthusiasts, but also by many from across the country and abroad.
Thousands of vehicles were at the 250-acre showground at Trinity Park, Ipswich, over the August bank holiday weekend.
And up to 400 took part in a car run to Felixstowe and parade on the prom.
As well as the cars, other stars of the event were 70s band Slade. There was also other live music, fairground rides, an art exhibition and children's activities.
Can you spot yourself or any friends or family in our nostalgic photos of the festival?
