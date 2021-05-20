News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Were you among those celebrating when Ipswich Town won UEFA Cup?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 20, 2021   
Celebrations for Ipswich Town's UEFA Cup win in 1981

Celebrations for Ipswich Town's UEFA Cup win in 1981 - Credit: Archant

It was 40 years ago today! What are your memories of when Ipswich Town made history by winning the UEFA Cup?

Supporters climbed a lamppost to get a touch of the UEFA Cup

Supporters climbed a lamppost to get a touch of the UEFA Cup as players reached out to them from staging in front of Ipswich Town Hall in 1981. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Did you travel to the Netherlands to watch the second leg of the final against AZ 67 Alkmaar, where the Blues came away with the coveted trophy?

Fans on the Lloyds building during the UEFA Cup celebrations in 1981

Every vantage point on the Lloyds building was taken during the UEFA Cup celebrations in 1981. - Credit: Archant

It was the culmination of a season which may have been the best in the club's history.

Supporters on the roof of Burton’s shop on Ipswich Cornhill during the UEFA Cup winning celebrations in 1981.

Supporters on the roof of Burton’s shop on Ipswich Cornhill during the UEFA Cup winning celebrations in 1981. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Our photo gallery shows excited fans celebrating in Ipswich after ITFC brought the Cup home.

Some climbed on to roofs and even up a lamppost to ensure they got a good view of the team and the trophy.

Scaling the Ipswich Post Office building during the UEFA Cup celebrations in 1981

Scaling the Ipswich Post Office building during the UEFA Cup celebrations in 1981 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

However, there was also a chance to see the Cup at other occasions around the area.

The UEFA Cup on display at Framlingham Gala in May 1981

The UEFA Cup on display at Framlingham Gala in May 1981 - Credit: Archant

It went on show at Framlingham Gala later in May, and youngsters also got a chance to hold it at Westbourne School in Ipswich.

Young Ipswich Town fans got the chance to hold the UEFA Cup at Westbourne School in Ipswich

Young Ipswich Town fans got the chance to hold the UEFA Cup at Westbourne School in Ipswich - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

If you would like to share your memories of the UEFA Cup win, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.



