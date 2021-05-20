Were you among those celebrating when Ipswich Town won UEFA Cup?
It was 40 years ago today! What are your memories of when Ipswich Town made history by winning the UEFA Cup?
Did you travel to the Netherlands to watch the second leg of the final against AZ 67 Alkmaar, where the Blues came away with the coveted trophy?
It was the culmination of a season which may have been the best in the club's history.
Our photo gallery shows excited fans celebrating in Ipswich after ITFC brought the Cup home.
Some climbed on to roofs and even up a lamppost to ensure they got a good view of the team and the trophy.
However, there was also a chance to see the Cup at other occasions around the area.
It went on show at Framlingham Gala later in May, and youngsters also got a chance to hold it at Westbourne School in Ipswich.
If you would like to share your memories of the UEFA Cup win, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
