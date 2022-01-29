News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich to Felixstowe car rally set for big return in 2022

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:45 AM January 29, 2022
Some lovely well kept machinery here today. From Scooters to the more classic bikes. And cars that

From Scooters to the more classic bikes - and cars that take you back in time: the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Car Run - Credit: Linda Bohea/citizenside.com

One of Suffolk's biggest attractions is set to return this spring - with organisers announcing that entries are already full.

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run and Rally has been cancelled for the past two years because of the Covid pandemic.

But it is set to return on Sunday, May 1 and the event - which usually attracts around 500 vintage and veteran cars, motorcycles, commercial and military vehicles - has a full line-up for the day.

Peter Cansick, rally co-ordinator at Ipswich Transport Museum Services Ltd, said: "This event is now fully subscribed.

Felixstowe

Visitors enjoy the rally in Felixstowe prom - Credit: Peter Wiles/citizenside.com

"All participants for the two previous events, which were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, have been offered a place and all places are now filled.

"Regretfully we cannot accept any new requests as this event is strictly space controlled due to parking constraints."

The 2020 rally was due to have been the event's 50th anniversary run.

Details of the arrangements for this year have not yet been published but the run usually gathers in Christchurch Park in Ipswich before setting off for Felixstowe and then lining up on the prom, where it attracts around 20,000 visitors.


Christchurch Park
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

