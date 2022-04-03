News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Do you remember the former ABC cinema in Ipswich?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:00 PM April 3, 2022
The foyer area of the ABC Cinema in Ipswich. June 1973.

Do you remember the ABC cinema in Ipswich? - Credit: Archant

Over the years cinemas have grown from single screens to massive multiplexes, but do you remember the popular ABC cinema in Ipswich?

Originally built in the Buttermarket in 1937 and called the Ritz cinema, it was renamed the ABC in 1962. 

The first-ever film shown at the ABC cinema was the Three Maxims, which starred Anna Neagle, who also appeared on the opening night to officially open the cinema. 

The cinema also housed a café.

ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen. March 1973

ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen in March 1973 - Credit: Archant

The main screen in the Ipswich ABC Cinema. June 1973

The main screen in the Ipswich ABC Cinema in June 1973 after the alterations - Credit: Archant

ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen. March 1973

ABC Cinema in Ipswich undergoing alterations to the main screen in March 1973 - Credit: Archant

The ABC Cinema manager during its reopening in June 1973.

The ABC Cinema manager during its reopening in June 1973. - Credit: Archant

The iconic Mini Cooper from the Italian Job also paid a visit to the ABC in August 1969. In 1973 major alterations were made to the screens at the cinema.

But just over a decade later, in 1986, the cinema closed its doors for good. It was then demolished a couple of years later. 

What did you enjoy seeing at the ABC?

Have you got memories of old Ipswich? Join our Ipswich Remembers group on Facebook, and share your stories and photos – and maybe you could offer the missing link for someone searching for answers about their old photos.

The ABC Cinema projectionist preparing a new roll of film. June 1973.

The ABC Cinema projectionist preparing a new roll of film. June 1973. - Credit: Archant

Celebrations as the final show ended at the ABC Cinema in the Buttermarket, Ipswich in April 1986. T

Celebrations as the final show ended at the ABC Cinema in the Buttermarket, Ipswich in April 1986. The building, next to the Ancient House, was demolished in preparation for the building of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre. - Credit: Archive

Buttermarket
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge

Suffolk Live News

Orwell Bridge lane closure after car crashes into barrier

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich have been revealed 

Food and Drink

The 7 best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich according to Tripadvisor

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bernice Warren appeared at Ipswich magistrates charged with having sex with a dog

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy

Dominic Bareham

person
The letter, believed to have been written in late 1985, reveals that the ex-monk and music teacher was paid off

Investigations | Exclusive

Teacher accused of historic sex assault received pay-out worth £58k today

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon