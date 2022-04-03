Do you remember the former ABC cinema in Ipswich?
- Credit: Archant
Over the years cinemas have grown from single screens to massive multiplexes, but do you remember the popular ABC cinema in Ipswich?
Originally built in the Buttermarket in 1937 and called the Ritz cinema, it was renamed the ABC in 1962.
The first-ever film shown at the ABC cinema was the Three Maxims, which starred Anna Neagle, who also appeared on the opening night to officially open the cinema.
The cinema also housed a café.
The iconic Mini Cooper from the Italian Job also paid a visit to the ABC in August 1969. In 1973 major alterations were made to the screens at the cinema.
But just over a decade later, in 1986, the cinema closed its doors for good. It was then demolished a couple of years later.
What did you enjoy seeing at the ABC?
Have you got memories of old Ipswich? Join our Ipswich Remembers group on Facebook, and share your stories and photos – and maybe you could offer the missing link for someone searching for answers about their old photos.