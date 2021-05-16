Did you dash for free rides at Manning's in 1960s-80s?
Do you remember queuing for free rides at Manning's Amusement Park in Felixstowe?
Today we are looking back at the hugely popular park in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
The free rides tradition ran for many years and took place on the first day of the season, just before the long Easter weekend.
Children would eagerly wait for the doors to open and then go in to enjoy a morning of free rides.
Our photos show some of the much-loved rides from that era, including roller coasters, waltzers and a carousel. Which ride was your favourite as a child?
The park has changed over the years and now includes many different attractions, including a family fun centre, which was due to reopen from May 17, indoor crazy golf and mini bowling.
There are also various food and shopping outlets in Beach Street.
