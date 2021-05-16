Published: 6:00 PM May 16, 2021

Children waiting for the gates to open at Manning's Amusement Park free rides day in Felixstowe in April 1982 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember queuing for free rides at Manning's Amusement Park in Felixstowe?

Children enjoying the swings ride at Mannings Free Rides Day in 1983 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the hugely popular park in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Free day for youngsters at Manning's in Felixstowe in March 1970 - Credit: Archant

The free rides tradition ran for many years and took place on the first day of the season, just before the long Easter weekend.

Free rides day at Manning's in Felixstowe in April 1965 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Children would eagerly wait for the doors to open and then go in to enjoy a morning of free rides.

Were you one of the youngsters rushing in to the Free Rides Day at Manning's Amusement Park, Felixstowe in April 1973? - Credit: Archant

Our photos show some of the much-loved rides from that era, including roller coasters, waltzers and a carousel. Which ride was your favourite as a child?

Children enjoying one of the smaller rollercoasters at Manning's on Free Ride Day in 1983 - Credit: Archant

The park has changed over the years and now includes many different attractions, including a family fun centre, which was due to reopen from May 17, indoor crazy golf and mini bowling.

There are also various food and shopping outlets in Beach Street.

Children having fun on the waltzers at Mannings Free Rides Day in 1983 - Credit: Archant

Children taking advantage of Free Rides Day at Mannings in 1983 - Credit: Archant

A rollercoaster at Free Rides Day in 1983 - Credit: Archant

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

