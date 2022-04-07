Norwich Road event to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism
- Credit: Cad Taylor
Celebrating the richness of culture in Ipswich's Westgate ward is the main aim of this weekend's event.
Led by Cad Taylor and The Hive community team, in partnership with Ipswich Community Media, the free celebration will include a small parade, a photograph exhibition, a pop-up radio station and various workshops.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 9, along Norwich Road, with stalls, music and refreshment centred around Barrack Corner from 11.30am.
A picture trail from photographers Geoff Buono and Frederico Ramos will decorate the road and a pop-up radio station will be capturing conversations at Blossom Rose's Cakes Café.
Speaking about the event, Cad Taylor said: "Whilst working at The Hive and Ipswich Community Media, we have got to know a lot of shop owners and children, and it's nice to have a positive boost for the area.
"We are talking about cultures that have history, heritage and music and surely we should be working hard to engage these communities and celebrate that?"
Westgate ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "It's a diverse, multicultural area of town and that's what we want to celebrate.
Most Read
- 1 Unit 17 confirms closure 'due to circumstances beyond control'
- 2 Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell
- 3 Can Ipswich prevent Marks & Spencer moving out of town centre?
- 4 Did you spend a night out at Liquid?
- 5 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
- 6 Fly-tipper fined nearly £2,500 for dumping 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich
- 7 Organisations 'at wits' end' dealing with fuel crisis
- 8 'Reckless' driver has car seized outside Portman Road in Ipswich
- 9 Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
- 10 'Filthy environment and uncaring staff': Woman slams hospital unit
"It gets people talking to each other and understand each other better.
"It may be relatively small scale this year as we try to establish it, and then seek further funding to develop it further."
A carnival was previously an annual event in Ipswich, but has not featured in the town for well over two decades.
Norwich Road Festival is funded by Ipswich Borough Council, The Hive and Hullabaloo Festival of Suffolk.