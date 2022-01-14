News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fun by the seaside: 19 nostalgic pictures of Felixstowe in the 1990s

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 AM January 14, 2022
Volunteers cleaning up Felixstowe beach back in 1997

Volunteers cleaning up Felixstowe beach back in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Families enjoying the heat by the seaside, container ships arriving in Suffolk, as well as plenty of festivals and carnivals  there was plenty going on in Felixstowe in the 1990s.

Nineteen pictures from our archive have retold what life was like in the Suffolk coastal town more than 20 years ago.

Are you in any of our images? You can order copies by visiting our website.

Children enjoyed going round on the carousel in Felixstowe. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY / ARCHANT

Children enjoyed going round on the carousel in Felixstowe in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Steam engine enthusiasts in Felixstowe April 1992

Steam engine enthusiasts check out a train in April 1992 - Credit: Archant

Fans watching at CJ's sports bar celebrate as England score against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup

Fans watching at CJ's Sports Bar go wild as England score against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup - Credit: Archant

Groups of onlookers watch as a morris dancer in a horse costume performs up the street. Felixstowe,

Groups of onlookers watch as a morris dancer in a horse costume performs up the street in Felixstowe in 1991 - Credit: Archant

Memory Frame NostalgiaFelixstowe Fair in April 1999Neg Ref - 249585ES 27.4.12

The Felixstowe Fair in April 1999 proved a hit - Credit: Archant

A group of friends on a night out at La Plage in 1999.

A group of friends on a night out at La Plage near Felixstowe seafront in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Ship-spotters look out for a huge vessel arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in 1998

Ship-spotters look out for a huge vessel arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in 1998 - Credit: Archant

Removing chewing gum in Felixstowe in June 1996. FOR LETTER-VIVES 05 02 03ES 4 11 03ES 22 02 0

Removing chewing gum from one of Felixstowe's many communal areas in June 1996 - Credit: Archant

Multiple scouts and brownie groups took part in the parade in 1996. Picture: ARCHANT

Scouts and Brownie groups taking part in the St George's Day parade in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Youngsters preparing for the Felixstowe swimming gala in 1995

Youngsters preparing for the Felixstowe swimming gala in 1995 - Credit: Archant

Radio Caroline's headquarters pictured in March 1994, when it broadcast from off the coast at Felixstowe

Radio Caroline's headquarters pictured in March 1994, when it broadcast from off the coast at Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

Traditional folk fancy dress at Felixstowe Folk Weekend in 1994

Traditional folk fancy dress at Felixstowe Folk Weekend in 1994 - Credit: Archant

Friends and family enjoying the summer sun in 1993

Friends and family enjoying the summer sun in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Felixstowe college students sang carols at a church service back in 1993.

Felixstowe College students singing carols at a church service back in 1993 - Credit: Archant

People catching some rays on Felixstowe back in 1990

People catching some rays on Felixstowe back in 1990 - Credit: Archant

Deben High School in Felxstowe in the 1990s

Deben High School in the 1990s - the school has now been demolished - Credit: Archant

One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival in 1996

One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Nostalgia
Felixstowe News

