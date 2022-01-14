Fun by the seaside: 19 nostalgic pictures of Felixstowe in the 1990s

Published:
7:00 AM January 14, 2022
Families enjoying the heat by the seaside, container ships arriving in Suffolk, as well as plenty of festivals and carnivals there was plenty going on in Felixstowe in the 1990s.
Nineteen pictures from our archive have retold what life was like in the Suffolk coastal town more than 20 years ago.
Children enjoyed going round on the carousel in Felixstowe in 1996
Steam engine enthusiasts check out a train in April 1992
Fans watching at CJ's Sports Bar go wild as England score against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup
Groups of onlookers watch as a morris dancer in a horse costume performs up the street in Felixstowe in 1991
The Felixstowe Fair in April 1999 proved a hit
A group of friends on a night out at La Plage near Felixstowe seafront in 1999
Ship-spotters look out for a huge vessel arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in 1998
Removing chewing gum from one of Felixstowe's many communal areas in June 1996
Scouts and Brownie groups taking part in the St George's Day parade in 1996
Youngsters preparing for the Felixstowe swimming gala in 1995
Radio Caroline's headquarters pictured in March 1994, when it broadcast from off the coast at Felixstowe
Traditional folk fancy dress at Felixstowe Folk Weekend in 1994
Friends and family enjoying the summer sun in 1993
Felixstowe College students singing carols at a church service back in 1993
People catching some rays on Felixstowe back in 1990
Deben High School in the 1990s - the school has now been demolished
One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival in 1996
