Did you dare to try a skydive in the 1970s to 1990s?
- Credit: Archant
Have you ever dared to do a parachute jump - or cheered on a skydiving friend or family member?
Today we are looking back at parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport and around Suffolk and north Essex in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Often the skydivers were raising money for charity at these events, as well as enjoying themselves.
Some of the pictures in this Days Gone By gallery were taken at the former Ipswich Airport, where UK Parachuting, then known as Ipswich Parachute Centre, ran weekly jumps.
The airport also ran competitions with entrants keen to be crowned Suffolk’s best skydiver.
Ipswich Airport finally closed in 1997, and UK Parachuting now has a centre at Beccles Airfield.
If these skydive photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to: Judy Rimmer, Archant, Ip-City Centre, 1 Bath Street, Ipswich, IP2 8SD.
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
- 2 Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home
- 3 'Sales of super strength alcohol' at Ipswich newsagents spark crime fears
- 4 How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend
- 5 Kesgrave trial: Accused sent boy Snapchat video saying 'I will shoot you,' court hears
- 6 Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange
- 7 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
- 8 Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
- 9 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
- 10 Two vehicle crash leaves one person with minor injuries