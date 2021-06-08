News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you dare to try a skydive in the 1970s to 1990s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM June 8, 2021   
A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981

A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever dared to do a parachute jump - or cheered on a skydiving friend or family member?

Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury's parachute team in May 1988

Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury's parachute team in May 1988 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport and around Suffolk and north Essex in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Westbourne sixth form students preparing for a parachute jump at Ipswich Airport in January 1985

Westbourne sixth form students preparing for a parachute jump at Ipswich Airport in January 1985 - Credit: Archant

Often the skydivers were raising money for charity at these events, as well as enjoying themselves.

A parachute jump which took place in Ipswich in April 1973

A parachute jump which took place in Ipswich in April 1973 - Credit: Archant

Some of the pictures in this Days Gone By gallery were taken at the former Ipswich Airport, where UK Parachuting, then known as Ipswich Parachute Centre, ran weekly jumps.

Students from King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds taking part in a sponsored parachute jump in June 1995

Students from King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds taking part in a sponsored parachute jump in June 1995 - Credit: Archant

The airport also ran competitions with entrants keen to be crowned Suffolk’s best skydiver.

Hadleigh Youth Club members at Clacton receiving parachute instructions in June 1980

Hadleigh Youth Club members at Clacton receiving parachute instructions in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Airport finally closed in 1997, and UK Parachuting now has a centre at Beccles Airfield.

Crowds watching the parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport in October 1981

Crowds watching the parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

If these skydive photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to: Judy Rimmer, Archant, Ip-City Centre, 1 Bath Street, Ipswich, IP2 8SD.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.

A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981

A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  2. 2 Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home
  3. 3 'Sales of super strength alcohol' at Ipswich newsagents spark crime fears
  1. 4 How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend
  2. 5 Kesgrave trial: Accused sent boy Snapchat video saying 'I will shoot you,' court hears
  3. 6 Sea sparkle algae turns Felixstowe sea orange
  4. 7 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  5. 8 Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
  6. 9 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
  7. 10 Two vehicle crash leaves one person with minor injuries
Nostalgia
Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The transformer measures 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high. 

A14 | Updated

Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon

Suffolk Live

Man arrested in Felixstowe for allegedly possessing imitation weapon

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Police station was sold for over � 1 million Picture: RUTH LEACH

Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Dan Adams with his youngest child

Knife Crime

Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus