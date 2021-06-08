Published: 7:00 PM June 8, 2021

A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever dared to do a parachute jump - or cheered on a skydiving friend or family member?

Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury's parachute team in May 1988 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport and around Suffolk and north Essex in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Westbourne sixth form students preparing for a parachute jump at Ipswich Airport in January 1985 - Credit: Archant

Often the skydivers were raising money for charity at these events, as well as enjoying themselves.

A parachute jump which took place in Ipswich in April 1973 - Credit: Archant

Some of the pictures in this Days Gone By gallery were taken at the former Ipswich Airport, where UK Parachuting, then known as Ipswich Parachute Centre, ran weekly jumps.

Students from King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds taking part in a sponsored parachute jump in June 1995 - Credit: Archant

The airport also ran competitions with entrants keen to be crowned Suffolk’s best skydiver.

Hadleigh Youth Club members at Clacton receiving parachute instructions in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Airport finally closed in 1997, and UK Parachuting now has a centre at Beccles Airfield.

Crowds watching the parachute jumps at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant

If these skydive photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to: Judy Rimmer, Archant, Ip-City Centre, 1 Bath Street, Ipswich, IP2 8SD.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A parachute competition at Ipswich Airport in October 1981 - Credit: Archant



