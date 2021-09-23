Gallery
A photo essay of Ipswich's historic streets
As more people head back into town after months of working from home, our eyes catch on to what is new since our last visit or possibly those historic details you have never noticed before.
Maritime, medieval, Saxon, Tudor or Victorian, Ipswich is blessed with nods to the past from across the centuries.
And at its centre is Ipswich Town Hall, an impressive Victorian building that has stood tall since it was built in 1878.
Walking along to Tavern Street, there has been little change to the building line in more than 100 years, though the contents of the shops filling them has.
Looking up at the facades around the street, people will still remember the historic jeweller and clockmaker shop Croydon & Sons as well as Preston and Duckworth's.
Elsewhere, Ipswich's Library is also steeped in history, celebrating its 97th birthday this year, having opened in 1924.
The historic St Peter's Street has seen new life breathed into it as shoppers enjoy its growing independent offering.
The street is home to The Sailor's Rest, the first building to be rescued by the Ipswich Society.