Did we catch you on camera at the Cock & Pye in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 5, 2021   
Customers at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002

Getting together at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Were you a regular at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in the early 2000s?

Customers at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002

Customers at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If so, you might spot yourself and friends in these photos from the busy town-centre venue.

All smiles at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002

All smiles at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The building in Upper Brook Street is one of the most historic pubs in the town, dating back to the 17th century.

Customers at the Cock & Pye in October 2002

Customers at the Cock & Pye in October 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

It has stayed popular and changed with the times over the centuries, and in the early 2000s it regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.

Enjoying a night out at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002

Enjoying a night out at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002 - Credit: Archant

In 2002, our photographer went along to meet some of the customers relaxing and chatting over a drink.

Enjoying a drink at The Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002

Enjoying a drink at The Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The Greene King pub is known as a place to eat out and watch sport. It is closed due to Covid-19 lockdown, but looking forward to welcoming customers back again once restrictions are lifted.

Customers at The Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002

Customers at The Cock & Pye in Ipswich in October 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A night out at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002

A night out at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in December 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant


Nostalgia
Ipswich News
Suffolk

