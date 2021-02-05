Gallery
Did we catch you on camera at the Cock & Pye in 2002?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Were you a regular at the Cock & Pye in Ipswich in the early 2000s?
If so, you might spot yourself and friends in these photos from the busy town-centre venue.
The building in Upper Brook Street is one of the most historic pubs in the town, dating back to the 17th century.
It has stayed popular and changed with the times over the centuries, and in the early 2000s it regularly featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column.
In 2002, our photographer went along to meet some of the customers relaxing and chatting over a drink.
You may also want to watch:
The Greene King pub is known as a place to eat out and watch sport. It is closed due to Covid-19 lockdown, but looking forward to welcoming customers back again once restrictions are lifted.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
- 2 Snow set to get heavier in Suffolk - and continue until Monday night
- 3 LIVE: Storm Darcy hits Suffolk - heavy snow falling, people urged not to travel
- 4 Update on where the heaviest snow will fall in Suffolk this weekend
- 5 Enjoy our gallery of snow pictures taken in Ipswich today
- 6 Three vehicles crash on A12 as snow covers highways
- 7 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
- 8 More power cuts as Storm Darcy continues to bring problems
- 9 Passengers rescued after 4x4 car rolls in snowy field
- 10 Seaside town loses two more stores