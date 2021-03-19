Published: 6:00 PM March 19, 2021

Did you enjoy nights out at La Plage bar in Felixstowe back in 1999?

The nightclub was based in the old North Sea Hotel in Sea Road in the late 1990s - one of several nightspots which were based in the building's ground floor over the years. Others were The Yellow Cab Company and Lix’s.

Our photos show some of the customers in 1999. These photos appeared in the Evening Star's regular Caught Out feature.

If you were one of the regulars back in the late 1990s, you may well spot some familiar faces here.

The old hotel later stood empty and boarded up for 14 years before its demolition. A major new seafront development has since been built on the site, including 23 flats.

There is also retail space on the ground floor which is waiting for someone to take it on.

