Were you partying at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 19, 2021   
Customers enjoying a night out at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

Customers enjoying a night out at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

Did you enjoy nights out at La Plage bar in Felixstowe back in 1999?

Customers at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

Customers at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

The nightclub was based in the old North Sea Hotel in Sea Road in the late 1990s - one of several nightspots which were based in the building's ground floor over the years. Others were The Yellow Cab Company and Lix’s.

Customers at La Plage, Felixstowe in 1999

Can you spot someone you recognise in this photo from La Plage, Felixstowe, in 1999?

Our photos show some of the customers in 1999. These photos appeared in the Evening Star's regular Caught Out feature.

Bartenders showing off their juggling skills behind the bar at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999 

Bartenders showing off their juggling skills behind the bar at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

If you were one of the regulars back in the late 1990s, you may well spot some familiar faces here.

A night out at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

Were you caught out at La Plage in July 1999?

The old hotel later stood empty and boarded up for 14 years before its demolition. A major new seafront development has since been built on the site, including 23 flats.

A group of friends on a night out at La Plage in 1999. 

A group of friends on a night out at La Plage in 1999.

There is also retail space on the ground floor which is waiting for someone to take it on.

A busy night at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999 

A busy night at La Plage in Felixstowe in 1999

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

