How the Orwell Bridge took shape - seen from Thames barge
Do you remember when the Orwell Bridge was constructed? Simon Benton got a close-up view during a barge holiday, as his colour photos show.
Building work on the Ipswich landmark started in 1979, and it opened to traffic in 1982.
Mr Benton, of Felixstowe, said: "I took these photos when my family chartered the Thames sailing barge Ena, with friends, for a sail around to the Blackwater in 1981.
"We also sailed along the Orwell and under the Orwell Bridge, which was very impressive. I was fascinated to see it being constructed."
He also remembers seeing an advert for Yorkie bars filmed on the Orwell Bridge before it was completed. "We didn't actually see it being filmed, but it must have been around the same time," he said.
The holiday was all the more special because the group was on board the SB Ena, a famous barge which was constructed in Harwich in 1906 and owned by R & W Paul Ltd.
The barge served in the First World War and was one of the Dunkirk Little Ships.
Mr Benton's late dad, Eric Benton, former headmaster of Gorseland School at Martlesham Heath, was at the helm for the holiday.
Simon said both his dad and his late mum, Mary Benton, who taught at the nursery at Fairfield Infants School, loved sailing and being on the water.
"We loved the Ena and my parents hired her for parties from time to time."
Sadly, he said, the historic sailing barge is now laid up at Hoo on the River Medway.
