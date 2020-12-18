News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Did we catch you on camera at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 18, 2020   
Customers at Pals in Ipswich in 2004

A night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If you enjoyed nights out at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004, you might be featured in our gallery of nostalgic photos.

Friends meeting up at Pals in Ipswich in 2004

Friends meeting up at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The wine bar and brasserie was a popular meeting-place in Dogs Head Street during the early 2000s, before Revolution replaced it in 2011, following a refurbishment.

Friends on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004

Friends on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Students were among the regular customers at Pals during its heyday, and it was also popular with football fans who went along to watch big matches together.

Enjoying a night out at Pals, Ipswich in 2004

Enjoying a night out at Pals, Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our photos show groups of smiling customers enjoying a drink and a chat and relaxing after their week at work.

Customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 

Customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Can you spot yourself or someone you know among the punters pictured here letting their hair down?

Three customers at Pals bar, Ipswich, in 2004

Three customers at Pals bar, Ipswich, in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do these photos bring back memories of nights out in Ipswich, at Pals or other venues around the town? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A group on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004

A group on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 

All smiles at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 

Enjoying a drink and chat at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

A crowd of customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 

A crowd of customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Body found in Ipswich river

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus