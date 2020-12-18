Did we catch you on camera at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004?

Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM December 18, 2020

A night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If you enjoyed nights out at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004, you might be featured in our gallery of nostalgic photos.

Friends meeting up at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The wine bar and brasserie was a popular meeting-place in Dogs Head Street during the early 2000s, before Revolution replaced it in 2011, following a refurbishment.

Friends on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Students were among the regular customers at Pals during its heyday, and it was also popular with football fans who went along to watch big matches together.

Enjoying a night out at Pals, Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Our photos show groups of smiling customers enjoying a drink and a chat and relaxing after their week at work.

Customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Can you spot yourself or someone you know among the punters pictured here letting their hair down?

Three customers at Pals bar, Ipswich, in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do these photos bring back memories of nights out in Ipswich, at Pals or other venues around the town? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

A group on a night out at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

All smiles at Pals in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Enjoying a drink and chat at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

A crowd of customers at Pals bar in Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant



