Did we catch you on camera at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
If you enjoyed nights out at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004, you might be featured in our gallery of nostalgic photos.
The wine bar and brasserie was a popular meeting-place in Dogs Head Street during the early 2000s, before Revolution replaced it in 2011, following a refurbishment.
Students were among the regular customers at Pals during its heyday, and it was also popular with football fans who went along to watch big matches together.
Our photos show groups of smiling customers enjoying a drink and a chat and relaxing after their week at work.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know among the punters pictured here letting their hair down?
Do these photos bring back memories of nights out in Ipswich, at Pals or other venues around the town? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
