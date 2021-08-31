Your memories of when Rolling Stones played Ipswich in 1960s

Published: 7:00 PM August 31, 2021

Young fans getting autographs from the Rolling Stones at the Ipswich Gaumont in April 1964 - Credit: Archant

Readers have shared their memories of seeing The Rolling Stones in Ipswich, as more tributes are paid to Charlie Watts.

Glenda White recognised herself in two of the photos taken at the Gaumont (now the Regent), featured in our previous nostalgia article.

The Rolling Stones at Ipswich Gaumont in October 1964 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

She writes: "I was the blonde girl in the pictures, the one in which Charlie Watts was signing the autograph books, and also the one of them all together with two girls in the picture. My name then was Glenda Tooke.

"I was 12 at the time and won a competition - I think it was collecting as many used postage stamps as I could.

"I won tickets to see them and to meet them in between their two performances that night. My friend and I also bought tickets to see them, before I knew I had won the competition), so I was at both performances.

"I still have the picture, framed and on my wall at home. Happy memories, but such sad news to hear that Charlie Watts has passed away."

Fans with the Rolling Stones at the Ipswich Gaumont in April 1964 - Credit: Archant

Ruth Day was another prize winner who met the legendary group.

She writes: "I met the Rolling Stones in 1964 at the age of 10 years old. I won a dance competition at Saturday morning pictures with a school friend, and the prize was to meet them.

"I have all their autographs from that meeting. Sadly, I have no photo evidence from that, but maybe somebody has?"

Carol Mulley was working at the Gaumont in Ipswich in 1964 on a casual basis, selling hot dogs, programmes and ice creams, while a student at the Civic College.

The audience decided to join the Rolling Stones on stage at the Ipswich Gaumont in October 1964 - Credit: Archant

She writes: "I do remember the absolute chaos when the Stones were on stage. The audience just went wild and lost control.

"I assume it must have taken the management by surprise, because when The Beatles came it was a more orderly affair, although still obviously very noisy.

"Mick Jagger stands out in my memory, doing his famous backward jump across the stage.

"Also the compere, don't remember who he was, whipped up enthusiasm before the group appeared. What a memory."

The Rolling Stones in 1964 - from left to right Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and Mick Jagger. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Pearce also remembers the crowd's uproar.

He writes: "On April 5, 1964 I took my future wife, Margaret, to the Gaumont as a birthday present.

"When the Stones appeared, the place erupted. We had to stand on the seats to see anything - the crowd went wild.

"Some got on the stage and were quickly taken off. Some of the girls passed out and were carried out. This was a show we enjoyed and will never forget."

Bill Wyman (left) and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Peter Tiffen recalls seeing an earlier performance by the Stones, when they were still a support act.

He writes: "I went to see the Stones in 1963 at the Gaumont in Ipswich, with a party from Aldeburgh Youth Club."

Memories of The Rolling Stones at Wembley - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images



