'Soil Sisters' exhibition sells out in Ipswich

A sold-out exhibition celebrating the inspiring Suffolk women who worked in the Land Army during and after World War II will be held in Ipswich this weekend.

‘Soil Sisters’ will open at The Hold on Saturday, February 5, and uncovers the stories of the ‘land girls’ who kept the country on its feet while soldiers fought the Nazis overseas.

Project lead Nicky Reynolds has curated an incredible 50 digital resources to bring their stories to life. There will also be a touring exhibition of original uniforms.

Nicky, an expert on the Women’s Land Army, is looking forward to delivering a Q&A session along with filmmaker and Suffolk girl, Holly Brega.

There will also be a screening of Holly’s brand-new documentary film, Land Girls and Horses of Suffolk, which will also delve into the role of the iconic Suffolk Punch Horse during the war era.

Nicky said: "'Soil Sisters' is part of the ‘Women Don’t Do Such Things’ exhibition, which is a perfect fit, because it highlights women who’ve done incredible things against the odds and in difficult positions, and have smashed expectations.

"All of that you can say about the Women’s Land Army."